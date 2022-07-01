Home The Feed
Strategic lessons from Cannes LIONS 2022
01 July 2022
Strategic lessons from Cannes LIONS 2022
Brand growth Marketing in a recession Attention

Beyond viewability and through to attention, a renewed focus on growth, and an adjustment to a difficult economy – a new report distils the insights and trends that WARC’s editorial team picked up during Cannes LIONS 2022.

Why it matters

The 10 strategic lessons cover a mix of what we were told, what was said on the WARC stage and what we heard on other stages. In this report, we look at what mattered and why it mattered.

Key points

  • Sophistication: the industry is moving beyond viewability and top of mind awareness with more nuanced understandings of attention and memory formation.
  • Growth: from the digital giants growing through alternative models, to sustainability as a systematic element of business performance, the industry is back to talking growth.
  • Measurement: with recession on the horizon, marketers were focused on the platforms and techniques that could deliver results as retail media and ultra-premium streaming entered the advertising conversation.
Read more in Cannes LIONS 2022: The strategy briefing