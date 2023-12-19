Home The Feed
Your selections:

Sports: The next big thing in streaming in 2024 | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

Sports: The next big thing in streaming in 2024
19 December 2023
Sports: The next big thing in streaming in 2024
Sports TV channels, services, programmes Video on demand

As streaming services transform the sports watching experience, marketers are discovering opportunities to reach and engage with casual viewers and a new generation of sports fans who view sports differently and more interactively than earlier generations.

Why sports and streaming matter

Streaming offers advertisers and content providers new ways to connect with sports enthusiasts, such as more immersive ads and viewing experiences. But the fragmentation and complexity of audiences is becoming harder to manage, as is affordability for consumers due to high rights fees.

Takeaways
  • New sporting fans like millennials and Gen Z prefer “snackable” content that they can access...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in