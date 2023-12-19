Sports: The next big thing in streaming in 2024 | WARC | The Feed

Sports TV channels, services, programmes Video on demand

As streaming services transform the sports watching experience, marketers are discovering opportunities to reach and engage with casual viewers and a new generation of sports fans who view sports differently and more interactively than earlier generations.

Why sports and streaming matter

Streaming offers advertisers and content providers new ways to connect with sports enthusiasts, such as more immersive ads and viewing experiences. But the fragmentation and complexity of audiences is becoming harder to manage, as is affordability for consumers due to high rights fees.

