Sports marketing in India: How IPL is leading the way | WARC | The Feed
01 December 2022
Sports marketing in India: How IPL is leading the way
Sports India
Cricket and the Indian Premier League have led from the front to transform sports into a marketable commodity in India but that doesn’t mean they can afford to be complacent.
Why it matters
The popularity of cricket has made it a marketable commodity in India and shown the direction that other sports in the country can take but IPL, the most popular sporting league, needs to innovate to halt falling ratings and prevent advertisers from turning to other opportunities.
Takeaways
