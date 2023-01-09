Your selections:
Sports brands will further harness tech in 2023 | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
09 January 2023
Sports brands will further harness tech in 2023
Tech-driven innovation Direct to consumer Sports
The FIFA World Cup in Qatar showcased both sports and technology, a powerful combination that will continue to usher in an era of digital transformation in sports.
Most sports fans today can experience nearly all aspects of the World Cup without being physically present, writes Tom Dougherty, chief growth officer at UNRVLD. It's a humbling reminder of the progress within the sports industry, thanks to advances in digital technology.
Why it matters
Email this content