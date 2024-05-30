Sport in 2024: brands old and new ramp up marketing | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Sport in 2024: brands old and new ramp up marketing
It’s a busy summer of sport with the Olympics, the UEFA Euros, CONMEBOL Copa America, and the T20 Cricket world cup to name a few – and for brands the opportunities are not only to find a large and engaged audience, but to push into new markets or to explore alternative angles.
Why sport matters
In a rapidly fragmenting media market, sport offers one of the few remaining high reach, highly discussed occasions. While best practices are useful, brands are pushing into new strategic territory ahead of this year’s summer of sport.
What’s going on
- Nike, the sportswear giant, is planning to spend more than ever on its marketing around the Summer Olympics following intensified competition from smaller rivals that are eating into its share. The company has said it will focus on “fewer, bigger” marketing moments after tricky results in March.
- Part of its efforts include sponsorship of the official IOC Refugee Olympic team, with a spot that celebrates the journey of boxer Cindy Ngamba, born in Cameroon but now UK-based, to announce its support for displaced athletes.
- In January, the IOC announced that Corona Cero, the zero-alcohol variant of the brand, would be the global beer sponsor of the Olympic Games. Parent company AB InBev has a history of involvement with sports but Corona is “the first brand in our category to be part of that global level with the [Olympic] Games”, Clarissa Pantoja, its global VP/Marketing, told an audience in May.
- Alibaba is not only selling a raft of Paris 2024 products on its Tmall Olympic store as an official partner, it’s taking the opportunity to show off its AI chops by restoring and colourising photos and videos from the 1924 Paris Olympics.
- Elsewhere, we see some significant strategic adaptations from big players. For instance, P&G has said it will focus on pushing individual brands rather than the values of the overall P&G master brand to avoid muddying its messaging. “That’s what consumers that we serve are familiar with”, said Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer, to Reuters.
Beyond the Olympics
- Cricket beyond the Indian national team: Indian brands have started to place themselves into the sport’s T20 World Cup in a cost-effective way to get in front of Indian viewers. Given the clamour for sponsorship of the mighty Indian national team, some brands like Amul Dairy have started sponsoring the USA and South Africa teams, while rival Nandini will sponsor Ireland and Scotland.
- Across the Chinese business environment, brands have also started to cast their marketing efforts further around the world in an attempt to expose themselves to more European and American consumers, Table Media reports. The news comes as some Chinese brands like EV-maker BYD look set to become market leaders in Europe by the end of the decade – yet they currently enjoy little brand recognition, which could leave them competing primarily on price.
Sourced from Reuters, Afaqs, Table Media, FT, Alibaba, Olympics
Email this content