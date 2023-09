Emotion Sports Sports sponsorship

Sport sponsorship is still perceived as traditional brand advertising’s slightly inferior cousin, but new research suggests it can drive stronger growth if implemented in the right way.

Fuse, a global sports and entertainment marketing agency, conducted industry-first research in partnership with creative effectiveness platform System1. The study scored the emotional response to advertising on a scale of 1 to 5.9 stars. Sports sponsorship assets averaged 3.8 stars among sports fans, compared with 2.4 stars for traditional brand-led advertising, a 58% increase.