Sponsored Instagram posts outperform organic content | WARC | The Feed

22 December 2022
Sponsored Instagram posts outperform organic content
Influencers, KOLs Instagram Social media planning & buying
Users of Instagram, the photo- and video-sharing platform owned by Meta, engage more with sponsored posts than organic content, according to a recent study.
The research, conducted by Jana Gross and Florian von Wangenheim (both from KEDGE Business School in France), was published in the Journal of Interactive Advertising.
Why it matters
