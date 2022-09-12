Home The Feed
Sponsored events lead 'ad equity' charts
12 September 2022
Sponsored events lead 'ad equity' charts
Attitudes to advertising Sponsorship effectiveness

Sponsored events and magazines are the channels where consumers are most likely to “appreciate” ads, according to a global study from Kantar, the research firm.

Why it matters

Advertising is often perceived as an interruption, distraction or a simple irritance by consumers. Understanding where audiences are most open to, or even welcoming to, such communications is one way for brands to match the preferences of their target audience.

Traditional media top ad equity charts

  • Looking across all media channels, Kantar's Media Reactions study found sponsored events were the channel “where consumers most appreciate advertising and are least likely to view ads negatively”.
  • Second spot on this metric went to magazines, ahead of cinema, point of sale and digital out of home.
  • Looking specifically at online media, influencer content led the way, ahead of e-commerce sites, podcasts, social media stories and music streaming.

Amazon leads the digital pack

Kantar’s study assessed nine digital media brands, and found that:

  • Amazon climbed its rankings by one place year on year to become the most popular advertising destination among consumers. Messaging on its site was seen as relevant, useful and of high quality.
  • TikTok, the video-sharing platform, was last year’s number one. In 2022, it slipped by one spot, but ads on this platform were still regarded as fun and entertaining by consumers.
  • Spotify climbed four positions to third place, with quality and strong ad acceptance from its customer base among the audio streaming service’s main strengths as an advertising host.
  • Google, the search engine, and Snapchat, the messaging app, closed out the top five.

A marketing/consumer split

  • For marketers, by contrast, Instagram led the way as their preferred digital media brand, a point of contrast with consumers.
  • Google and YouTube, the video platform, claimed second and third spot respectively among industry executives.
  • TikTok took fourth, an improvement of three spots year on year. Fully 84% of the surveyed marketers planned to spend more on TikTok in 2023.

The big idea

“For marketers, it is essential to know which channels and platforms are most effective for your brand, because campaigns are seven times more impactful among a receptive audience” – Pablo Gomez, APAC Media Lead, and head of creative and media/Singapore, Kantar.

About the study

  • Kantar’s Media Reactions 2022 report is the firm’s latest annual study that examines evolving attitudes towards the media landscape.
  • It drew on insights provided by approximately 18,000 consumers and 1,000 senior marketers in 29 nations.
  • These countries were Argentina, Australia, Brazil, mainland China, Colombia, Czechia, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, KSA, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, the UK, US and Vietnam.

Sourced from Yahoo, Kantar