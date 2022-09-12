Purchase behaviour Personalisation Virtual & augmented reality

Augmented reality (AR) advertising outperforms pre-roll video in providing utility and enabling personalized connections with users, new research by Snap Inc and IPG’s MAGNA Global concludes.

A new lens on AR

Snapchat and MAGNA’s study covered five markets (US, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and France) and involved over 9,000 consumers, as well as brands including Levi’s and LEGO.