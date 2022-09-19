You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Southeast Asia is new focus for TikTok Shop
TikTok Shop, the e-commerce arm of the short-video platform, is reported to be refocusing its efforts on Southeast Asia.
What’s happening
Tech in Asia notes that TikTok has stepped up its activity across the region in recent months – including new platform features, incentives for merchants and partnerships with e-commerce enablers and logistics partners – as a presumed response to expansion plans in Europe and the US proceeding at a slow pace. “TikTok Shop is clearly eyeing Southeast Asia as the safest ground to disrupt traditional marketplaces and advance ByteDance’s overseas ambition,” the title said.
Context
The move comes at a time when rival Asian e-commerce platforms have also been ramping up their overseas expansion: both Alibaba-owned Lazada and Shopee are exploring Europe and the latter has recently restructured its South American operations.
Meanwhile, in Southeast Asia, online shopping last year leapfrogged gaming in the list of top online activities for consumers: it’s now fourth, behind social media, video streaming and messaging. That’s due in part to the rise of “shoppertainment”, which TikTok sees as a $1,000bn opportunity in the region.
Takeaways
- Southeast Asia contains around 265 million adult TikTok users.
- Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand rank among the top ten countries with the most active TikTok users.
- Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea are forecast to contribute 67% of gross merchandise (GMV) in shoppertainment by 2025.
Key quote
“Unlike other regions, where people shop only when they need an item, shopping is a true fun activity in our region” – Paul Srivorakul, co-founder and group CEO of e-commerce enabler aCommerce.
Sourced from Tech in Asia, Marketing Interactive, TikTok
Future of Strategy 2022: vital skills and worrying shortages
Future of Strategy 2022: vital skills and worrying shortages
WARC’s Future of Strategy survey finds that, in a tumultuous world, strategists continue to gain influence, but talent shortages are a major concern for the profession. Here’s what you need to know.
Why it matters
From the COVID crisis through to today’s economic environment, uncertainty necessitates strategists.
Strategists’ generalist abilities stand out, as the report describes clients in need of professionals that can simplify, integrate, think big-picture, and address issues outside traditional marketing and move into new areas like responses to climate change.
You can read the full report here.
Method
These findings are based on the tenth edition of the annual study, taking in responses from over 700 client- and agency-side strategists, as well as 12 in-depth interviews with strategy leaders.
The report examines “how strategy careers are evolving, the biggest topics impacting the function and what strategists need to do to meet high client expectations in an uncertain world”, explains Anna Hamill, Senior Editor - Brands, WARC.
Five ideas you need to know
- Tumult keeps strategists in demand. Though the pandemic might have ended, the upheaval has not. Respondents feel optimistic about the value and influence they can bring both to their clients and agencies.
- Agencies struggle in talent war against deep-pocketed competitors. Continuing a years-long trend, but with additional urgency, 46% of strategists are concerned about being able to find the right talent at a time when a majority (57%) report that they plan to hire to fill current gaps. Just 30% expect their next strategy role to be in an agency.
- Thinking beyond marketing and about the business’s performance. Versus last year, 49% of strategists report working on upstream business problems with their clients as the discipline’s biggest opportunity – a ten percentage point increase on 2021’s results. But other questions are being asked too: a significant majority of strategists expect sustainability (82%) and DEI considerations (70%) to be more visible in client marketing strategies and briefs.
- Strategists brace for cost-of-living crisis. Eighty-six percent of respondents anticipate the cost-of-living crisis will have a significant or transformative impact in the next year and 69% believe that it will be at the centre of marketing communications. However, the extent of concern depends on the region. In North America – which has a more optimistic mid-term economic outlook than Europe – just 50% of respondents believe that cost-of-living concerns will be more visible in client briefs, compared to 79% in Europe and 69% in APAC.
- Diversity, equity, and inclusion needs work. Both at a client and at an agency level, challenges remain in this area with agencies continuing to lack internal diversity while clients struggle to deliver DEI agendas.
Go further
Expert commentary from leading strategists, who include Joyce Ling of Wunderman Thompson China, Aki Spicer of Leo Burnett Chicago, Anush Prabhu of MediaCom, James Honda-Pinder of We Are Social, Mehak Jaini of 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Eunice Tan of The Secret Little Agency and Nick Myers of OLIVER Agency, is available to read here.
The full Future of Strategy 2022 report which includes quantitative and qualitative data analysis and advice, is available to WARC subscribers.
A Future of Strategy podcast will be released mid-October.
What marketers should bear in mind when thinking about generations
When analysing generational differences, marketers should take care to consider “period effects”, “lifecycle effects” and “cohort effects” to fully understand the influences that shape people’s lives.
Why it matters
While generational analysis is a powerful tool for thinking about the future, most types of generational analysis have been corrupted by stereotypes, myths and clichés which, in turn, fuel fake age-group patterns that can distract marketers from vitally important trends.
Understanding generations
No respite in sight for China’s tourism sector
No respite in sight for China’s tourism sector
The number of trips taken over China's recent three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday was significantly down on last year and next month’s Golden Week holiday is unlikely to bring any respite to the hard-pressed tourism and retail sectors.
By the numbers
- A total of 73.4 million trips were taken over the Mid-Autumn Festival according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism – that’s 16.7% down on 2021.
- At 1.28 million, trips by air were almost 60% down on 2021; trips by road fell 37% to 48.18 million; trips by boat were down 15% to 1.54 million.
- Tourism earnings were 28.68 billion yuan ($4.14bn ) – that’s 22.8% down on 2021.
Context
China’s strict approach to containing the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus has meant the imposition and relaxation of curbs as necessary, including on travel. Reuters reports that people are being urged to refrain from non-essential trips ahead of the Golden Week holiday period at the start of October and the Communist Party Congress in the middle of next month.
Japanese brokerage and investment bank Nomura believes that “travel for family gatherings, tourism and retail sales will be severely hit in coming months including the National Day Golden Week holiday” and suggests that worsening tourism data will lead to downward revisions of GDP growth.
Sourced from Reuters
Why less is more when it comes to engaging Aussies
Aussies may be suffering from digital fatigue, but they still prefer digital engagement; brands wanting to enhance engagement need to offer fewer – not more – interactions that are highly targeted, says Twilio’s Kristen Pimpini.
Why it matters
Digital transformation in Australia sped up by eight years during the pandemic, ahead of the global average, but many local companies are still not where they want to be when it comes to customer engagement and loyalty.
TikTok launches BeReal clone, targeting growth amid pressure
TikTok launches BeReal clone, targeting growth amid pressure
The app that launched (seemingly) thousands of short-form video copy-cat features appears to be reading the same growth playbook as it launches TikTok Now, a once-a-day both-camera social experience very similar to French app BeReal – the story speaks to the ByteDance-owned app’s growth and wider position.
Why it matters
Are you even a major social media platform if you haven’t blatantly copied a competitor? Are all social media apps all becoming each other?
Either way, ephemerality is back! BeReal, the small yet surprisingly enjoyable daily photo sharing app, is designed around capturing normal moments for your friends and gives its users relatively few features to do it other than a very distinctive notification. Having gone from just under three million daily active users in July to 10 million in August, it’s growing fast even if it enjoys just a fraction of TikTok’s users or revenue.
For TikTok, the opportunity here is to monetise this new form of social – adding additional features and growing time spent among its vast user base – all before BeReal or, more importantly, larger competitors like Instagram do so.
What’s happening
TikTok announced TikTok Now on its product blog, as a “daily photo and video experience to share your most authentic moments with the people who matter the most”. If that sounds familiar to the growing BeReal user base, that’s because it’s pretty much exactly the same, but with the addition of video.
Launching initially in the US as a tab within the TikTok app, it’s possible that other regions will get TikTok Now as a standalone app; currently, the new feature remains in testing.
Could it work?
There are several dimensions to consider here:
- Specific moments of high collective engagement offer a collective, high-reach moment on tap, with plenty of opportunities for brand involvement.
- It adds a new element to TikTok’s growth formula, which hadn’t before relied on friends and family network effects and has billed itself as an entertainment app.
- TikTok is already set to triple its revenues, which mostly come from advertising, over the course of 2022 while its engagement rates are through the roof even in comparison to wider competitors. Given that BeReal carries no advertising as yet, there is an opportunity to be the first to pull this off.
In context
The news comes as TikTok faces increasing pressure in the US where lawmakers are pushing for a deal to safeguard American user data amid concerns that the company’s links to China pose a national security threat.
These worries won’t be helped by a major story in the New York Times in which sources allege that TikTok’s own executives have less influence over the app’s strategy than the Beijing-based owner ByteDance.
Still, none of this appears to have dampened TikTok’s perception among its user base or its growing cultural influence.
Sourced from TikTok, Business of Apps, WARC, Wall Street Journal, New York Times
Gen Z feels the financial heat
Gen Z feels the financial heat
Three quarters of 18-25 year-olds in the US report that the current economic environment has made it more challenging to save and a similar proportion are seeking ways to earn additional income.
That’s according to research from Bank of America: its Better Money Habits financial education platform explored this generation’s approach to money and found that they feel inflation has made it harder to save for financial goals (59%) and pay down debt (43%) and has created more financial stress (56%) in their lives.
Why it matters
It’s hardly surprising that the generation entering the workforce will find times particularly tough, but it’s how they respond that may determine their future financial wellbeing – and, equally, how brands respond to Gen Z’s current difficulties may pay dividends in future.
Key findings
- Gen Z’s top three priorities for the year ahead include furthering their education (40%), advancing their career/salary (32%) and getting a new job (31%).
- They’re more likely than other generations to cite the desire to comfortably afford material items (45%) as a motivator to achieving financial success (vs. 34% of Millennials, 30% of Gen X, 30% of Boomers).
- Two-thirds (66%) are actively saving for financial goals and, despite the current environment, 58% are optimistic about their financial futures.
- Gen Z feels equipped to handle basic financial tasks, including budgeting (71%), managing day-to-day expenses (70%) and building/managing credit (65%).
- Preparedness levels decrease significantly when it comes to the future and more complex topics, including building an emergency fund (54%), saving for retirement (43%) and investing (29%).
Sourced from Bank of America
The business of sustainability: How data can save the planet
The business of sustainability: How data can save the planet
With real-time collection, automation and measurement of data using AI and sensor devices, corporations can operationalise their own data to make sustainability a core value of their organisation.
Why it matters
Corporations know they have to get their organisations into shape in order to meet societal demands for change and a greener world. The sustainability movement is now part of every business plan and that includes the advertising, digital and marketing sectors.
Takeaways
- Data can help an organisation understand consumer and investor sentiment around what is important to it from an ESG perspective.
- It builds brand loyalty and influences buying decisions, which then makes sustainability a commercially viable proposition.
- Data has to be real-time and accurate, with continuous monitoring during the sustainability journey.
The big ideaFor data to truly help reduce carbon emissions, corporations need to make the shift to sustainability, enable their suppliers and partners to do the same, communicate and evangelise the benefits internally and externally, and deploy technology to enable data to be as real-time as possible.
The attention economy: How Australian viewers are watching TV and BVOD
Understanding the effectiveness of TV advertising attention versus other mediums, and how attention differs by type of program, can help advertisers optimise campaign effectiveness; research by Seven Network shows how.
Why it matters
While attention research shows TV advertising is a premium strategy and that a strong relationship exists between programming attention and advertising attention, there is a need for other forms of measurement to help fill the gaps attention measurement cannot accommodate.
Takeaways
Why Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ matters
Why Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ matters
Since long before most people had heard of crypto, let alone NFTs, the developers behind Ethereum – one of the two major blockchains, alongside Bitcoin – have been talking about shifting the underlying technology to make it faster, greener, and more useful. That process has now happened.
Why it matters
Despite all the promise of web3, building on blockchains has been difficult, slow, dangerous, expensive, and horrifically carbon intensive. This has put off not only users but developers and brands. This change in underlying tech is set to reduce energy consumption by 99%.
While the jury’s out on the utility of blockchains in general, “The Merge” has the potential to completely change the usability and scale of Ethereum and the applications that run on it, thereby opening the door to a mainstream technology in the coming years.
What’s going on
Ethereum’s shift from proof-of-work to a proof of stake blockchain has been touted for so long that it has become something of a joke. Mostly, that’s because it’s incredibly difficult to do and requires a functioning system with millions of transactions changing its DNA in-flight.
What it was: Proof-of-work relies on ‘miners’, or super users who compete for the processing work by attempting to complete the mathematical problem (a cryptographic puzzle) faster than everyone else. In return for this processing, the winner gets some currency back. Since it’s not a person with a calculator performing the calculations, this all comes down to the most powerful computer processor exerting the greatest amount of effort. It’s this kind of system that burns major economy levels of fuel.
What it’s becoming: Proof-of-stake blockchains are a newer generation that realised that their predecessors had a limit on their scalability, and instead use a network of ‘validators’ – senior users for want of a better term – who will stake their own cryptocurrency in exchange for the ability to validate a transaction in exchange for a reward.
Effectively, the resource of energy is replaced by capital. Research from UCL Computer Science into post-PoW blockchains’ energy consumption shows PoS blockchains using two to three orders of magnitude less energy.
Where we are now: As of Thursday afternoon, the Block reported that the transition had been finalised. Co-founder of Ethereum and now founder of ConsenSys, Joseph Lubin argued that “Having removed the high carbon footprint as one of the biggest barriers to future growth, Ethereum is now primed for further waves of interest, development, adoption, and investment, as The Merge enables Ethereum to become internet scale IT infrastructure for low carbon projects around the globe,” per a release.
If they are right, and the blockchain and its uses become bigger, quicker, cheaper, and more useful, the move could herald a significant change toward decentralised systems, or not. We’ll see.
Sourced from The Block, UCL, WARC
Patagonia founder ‘goes purpose’
Patagonia founder ‘goes purpose’
Patagonia is embracing a radical new corporate structure that is designed to ensure the outdoor clothing and equipment brand will continue to back environmental causes long after 83-year-old founder Yvon Chouinard dies.
What’s happening
Already the company – a certified B Corp – gives away 1% of sales each year. With Chouinard’s children unwilling to simply inherit the company, the usual options of selling the company or taking it public were rejected.
Instead, 100% of the company’s voting stock (2% of the total) has been transferred to the Patagonia Purpose Trust, created to protect the company’s values (its mission statement is “We’re in business to save our home planet”).
At the same time 100% of the non-voting stock (98% of the total) has been given to the Holdfast Collective, a non-profit dedicated to fighting the environmental crisis and defending nature; funding for Holdfast will come from Patagonia in the form of a dividend – expected to be in the region of $100m this year.
Why it matters
If ever there was a case of ‘putting your money where your mouth is’, this is it: Chouinard has effectively given away his company. “Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people,” he told The New York Times.
Key quote
“Instead of ‘going public’, you could say we’re ‘going purpose’. Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth for investors, we’ll use the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth” – Yvon Chouinard, founder, Patagonia.
Sourced from Patagonia, New York Times
At a glance: the EU’s Google €4bn fine upheld
At a glance: the EU’s Google €4bn fine upheld
In the culmination of a saga stretching back to the summer of 2018, the EU’s general court has resisted Google’s appeal against a huge (€4.34bn) fine – albeit with a slight reduction to €4.125bn – and agreed that the company had abused the dominance of its Android OS by placing unlawful restrictions on device makers and mobile networks.
A big hit to revenues?
It is one of a series of a total €8bn in antitrust fines in the European Union, all of which Google has appealed, but it makes news because it is the biggest ever issued.
Of course, there is still another level – the European Court of Justice – that Google can appeal to, so it’s not the last we’ve heard about this.
What’s it about?
The case boiled down to three practices:
- Makers of Android devices wishing to gain a licence to use the Google Play app store needed to pre-install Google Search and the Chrome browser.
- Google’s revenue-sharing agreements with manufacturers and networks incentivised the installation of Google Search over rivals.
- An anti-fragmentation agreement effectively bans competing systems built on the Android source code, even as distinct brands or products, by revoking the developer’s app licence.
The reduction of around 5% of the fine came about from the second element – on revenue sharing.
What it all means
Google made changes to its operation back in 2018, so Android users can now choose search engines or browsers made by other companies. Additionally, use of Android is now paid by manufacturers rather than free, and device makers and developers can add forks onto the source code without retaliation.
The sheer length of time that this case has taken to move through the courts – and the time it will take to reach an ECJ conclusion – shows the need for the kind of provisions of the Digital Markets Act, which passed in July and will create a more proactive competition enforcement unit. After all, any potential competitors are long gone now.
Sourced from European General Court, WARC
Slow progress for DE&I in fashion and luxury
Effective DEI training and external communication are important in building a positive brand image and delivering commercial success; fashion brands can cater to inclusive attitudes to age and body image and be mindful of cultural and social sensitivities to develop effective messaging.
Why it matters
In-housing is an ‘operational nightmare’
In-housing is an ‘operational nightmare’
In-housing hasn’t delivered on its promise for many businesses as a new study finds many CMOs (43%) regard it as an “operational nightmare” – a view that becomes more common the bigger the company is.
That’s according to The In-house Marketing Model Reimagined report, based on a survey of 150 CMOs and interviews with brand-side CMOs, marketing directors and in-house thought leaders.
Why it matters
As WARC has previously noted, in-housing comes in many shapes and guises and it is by no means a black-and-white situation. And, as this research shows, it brings many frustrations for CMOs: as well as the operational difficulties, a significant minority think teams lack creative inspiration (39%) and that it’s difficult to implement as a model (33%).
Despite that, there’s still an enthusiasm for the concept, if not necessarily the current method of execution: 80% of those surveyed said in-housing could be improved, while 77% said they would consider using a variation of the approach.
Takeaways
- 41% of respondents were open to an in-house model if it helped increase the quality of their work;
- 34% would adopt in-housing if it helped them become more creative as a business;
- 33% would consider in-housing if it helped solve hiring needs.
Key quote
“There’s a danger that the in-house model can become quite cookie-cutter. This lack of flexibility might not get the best out of our people or the way we operate. For me, the right answer is a hybrid combination of the way an agency works and the way a client works to find that solution” – Pete Markey, Chief Marketing Officer at Boots.
Sourced from Collective
More Apple ad inventory in time for Christmas
More Apple ad inventory in time for Christmas
Apple’s fast-growing advertising business might be expanding quicker than first imagined with a message to developers hinting that new placements would be available in time for the crucial holiday season.
The news, first reported by the Mobile Dev Memo founder Eric Seufert on Twitter, would mean a big expansion of advertising inventory on an growing user base’s phones, and will illuminate how it will grow its $4bn ad business into double digits.
Why it matters
While this is news for developers, especially those who received the invitation to an event to be held next Tuesday (21st Sept), these capabilities will be vitally important at a time when brands need to push ahead garnering the kind of first-party data that an app install can yield.
The best bit for Apple is that it is now building a serious business around the promotion phase in more places than it already sells, as well as the in-app phase where prices are also increasing.
Building out the ad platform
It’s a public development of a story that has been brewing since Apple’s Tracking Transparency, with the expansion of search ads in April 2021.
Earlier this month, the company started advertising heavily for engineering roles in the growing ad department.
Many of those roles were aimed at building both supply- and demand-side platforms, which are the tools necessary to buy and sell ads across the iPhone ecosystem on different exchanges.
A shift in attitudes
Some see the firm’s new plans as something of a U-turn, following a longstanding resistance to personal-information-fuelled advertising on its platforms that has contributed to its public stance and, quite possibly, its long-term market share gains.
It chimes with an increasingly privacy-centric mood at a time of technical realignment away from third-party cookies and toward first-party data “walled gardens”.
Sourced from Eric Seufert, Apptopia, WARC.
[Image: Apple]
Future brand growth will come from being sustainable AND affordable
Future brand growth will come from being sustainable AND affordable
Most people around the world want to live in a more environmentally conscious way, but a cost of living crisis and the perception that sustainable products are more expensive means that it is only the wealthy who are able to do so – it’s a missed opportunity for brands.
The latest Sustainability Sector Index from market researcher Kantar, based on 33,000 interviews around the world and mapped against the UN sustainable development goals, shows that:
- 68% globally believe that products that are better for the environment and society are more expensive;
- 65% want to do more to be more mindful of the planet and the environment, but the increased cost of living prevents them from doing so.
Why it matters
The big business opportunity, Kantar believes, is to stop sustainability being the preserve of the better off and to scale up. Brands need to go to market at a price point that more people can afford: being sustainable and mass market is the engine for future business growth.
Takeaways
- Only a third (35%) of consumers who are ‘struggling’ with the cost of living actively seek out companies and brands that offer ways to offset their impact on the environment compared to 53% of those who are financially ‘comfortable’;
- 42% say they don’t know where to find sustainable / ethical products;
- 57% feel it is hard to tell which products are good or bad ethically or for the environment;
- 20% assert that the brands they like offer ethical/sustainable versions of their products (even if they don’t necessarily buy them);
- 47% say they have stopped buying certain products/services because of their impact on society or the environment, a figure that rises to 73% among ‘eco-active’ consumers.
Sourced from Kantar
Coca-Cola aligns for growth despite economic downturn
Coca-Cola, the beverage brand, is seeing the positive impacts of a COVID-era portfolio reorganisation and consolidated client-agency relationships as normality returns, including increased marketing effectiveness, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, James Quincey.
The company is also investing in long-term brand building to drive growth through the economic downturn, Quincey revealed at the Barclays Consumer Staples conference.
Why it matters
Finance app marketing in SEA: What to expect in 2022
The pandemic helped to turn the Southeast Asia region into a fintech hothouse: AppsFlyer examines the explosive user growth of financial apps in the individual markets.
Why it matters
Hypergrowth in the digital finance sector is expected to continue with a much larger install base but as the pandemic continues to drive down app user loyalty, re-engagement rises in importance.
Takeaways
Legislation is the biggest threat to ad industry ‘signal loss’
Legislation is the biggest threat to ad industry ‘signal loss’
The biggest immediate threat to the online advertising industry is inconsistent and poorly crafted state-level privacy regulation, not the loss of third-party cookies and identifiers, according to a new IAB report.
Context
The IAB’s State of Data 2022 report, based on in-depth interviews with 30 senior-level data decision-makers at brands, agencies, and publishers, estimates that the US ad industry has already lost “approximately 50% to 60% of the signal fidelity from third-party identifiers” due to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency framework and automatic tracking protection in Mozilla’s Firefox browser – even before Google's much-delayed deprecation of cookies has happened.
Why it matters
While the industry has understandably been focused on the impact of what the tech giants are doing, state legislation is potentially a much bigger problem.
What’s happening
- While many marketers regard themselves as prepared for the end of third-party cookies, they are not fully versed in many of the privacy-related laws that could contribute to signal loss.
- Privacy legislation at state level means compliance is becoming more difficult. “The evolving laws and regulations are outpacing marketers’ ability to enact and adopt consistent measures and protocols, both internally and externally with third-party vendors,” the report says.
- The cost of tech solutions and associated personnel will disadvantage small to medium-sized players who will struggle to make the necessary investment.
- A focus on first-party data may be misplaced, the report suggests, given that publishers report only 20% of their audience, at most, logs in; contextual advertising may be a better bet.
Sourced from IAB
The new UK consumer: less loyal and more deal conscious
The new UK consumer: less loyal and more deal conscious
In the current cost of living crisis consumers are more likely to have cut back their spending than to have stopped spending completely – and this is putting pressure on existing brand loyalties.
That’s according to How to Win Trust and Loyalty, the latest report in the Customer Engagement series from the Data & Marketing Association (DMA), which indicates the crisis is challenging consumers in ways that are changing their spending habits.
Why it matters
Cutting back is an obvious response by consumers to the cost of living crisis, but it is useful for brands to understand where, how much, and why.
Key findings
- 39% of consumers who spend on eating out are cutting back on this versus 18% who have stopped spending on this completely.
- 21% of consumers who drink out of home have stopped spending on this already.
- 21% of consumers who spend on fitness or sport have stopped spending on this.
- 38% do not expect to change spending on holidays; 42% do not expect to change spending on media subscriptions.
- 51% of consumers now agree that they often change their mind about what brands or shops to use as a result of deals or offers, in comparison to 49% of consumers in 2020.
- 41% of consumers claim that they feel less loyal to brands and companies than they did a year ago, in comparison to 34% stating this in 2020.
Key quote
“Consumers still want to be loyal to the brands they love and they also want to retain the habits they have built up. However, that may not always be possible in these unprecedented times, so offers and cheap prices are becoming increasingly attractive. For brands, that creates a challenge, to stick or to twist, to keep doing what built up loyal customers or to chase possible switchers with offers” – Scott Logie, Chair of the DMA Customer Engagement Committee, MD at REaD Group Insight.
Sourced from DMA
