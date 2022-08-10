Money & finance Low-income consumers Marketing in a recession

Inflation presents huge challenges for brands, which need to be aware that shoppers, categories and markets are responding differently to the pressure of rising prices, say Kantar Worldpanel Asia’s Nelson Woo and Kacey Lim.

Why it matters

To boost performance in an inflation-driven market, brands can consider five options: increase the list price, change product mix, reduce price promotion, innovate, reduce pack size.

Takeaways