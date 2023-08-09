Some channels could do with more ‘LOL’ ads | WARC | The Feed
Some channels could do with more ‘LOL’ ads
Digital, print and outdoor channels are below average when it comes to the use of humour in ads, according to research from Kantar.
Context
Data from the Kantar Link database indicates that 32% of ads use humour, but this varies hugely by channel:
- radio (55%) and TV (41%) are above average;
- digital (27%), print (15%) and outdoor (13%) are below average.
Why it matters
One reason digital may be below average is that ads in this channel are still largely about activation and short-term sales (although this is starting to change). Kantar contends that digital advertisers are missing a trick in not recognising the potential for using humour as a brand-building tool.
Takeaways
- Funny ads have been a constant presence in the Kantar Creative Effectiveness Awards, which are judged by consumers.
- Ads that marketers intended as humorous show above average distinctiveness, emotional connection and engagement, but they are not as strong as those ads that made consumers laugh out loud.
Key quote
“Ads that really landed their humour well are not only distinctive, emotionally connected and engaging, they are also more persuasive and well branded. On top of this they are clearly helping to build brand equity by differentiating themselves and making their brand feel more meaningful to consumers. These LOL ads genuinely have it all” – Polly Wyn Jones, Global Knowledge Manager, Creative & Media.
Sourced from Kantar
