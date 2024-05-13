Solo Brands puts Snoop behind it | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Solo Brands puts Snoop behind it
It’s all change at Solo Brands – the outdoors company has brought in new leadership, a new marketing agency and shifted the balance of its marketing activity as it looks to move on from an outwardly less-than-successful partnership with rapper Snoop Dogg.
Background
- In late 2023, Solo Brands announced rapper Snoop Dogg as its official “smokesman”, part of a campaign for its Solo Stove smokeless fire pit.
- While the campaign raised brand awareness, it didn’t deliver the anticipated sales uplift. That, combined with “increased marketing investments” – the costs of hiring Snoop and a first-ever national campaign – negatively affected EBITDA.
- Observers noted that the chosen brand ambassador was a far cry from the usual Solo Brands positioning around family-friendly, outdoor activities.
What’s happening now?
- CEO Chris Metz, who joined the business in January this year, told an earnings call that “We believe we were able to capitalize on the new customers we acquired through the Snoop campaign”, without supplying any specifics (although the company founder has spoken of how the Solo Stove has been “catapulted into the cultural conversation”).
- More concretely, Solo Brands has made tactical changes to its marketing with the aim of creating a more balanced approach between acquisition and retention marketing.
- “We’re mining our current customer base with more effective promotions and more timely promotions around key holidays,” Metz explained. A new team is “taking the same content that we have … and using that content in a more effective, more compelling way”.
- Additionally, the business has entered a new partnership with media agency PMG in order to improve its marketing effectiveness on the flagship Solo Stove with a fully integrated program.
- Strategic store openings are also on the agenda as Metz believes these increase brand awareness.
Why it matters
The choice of celebrity to front a campaign is fraught with difficulty, not least for the people with final approval. But it’s still possible that the Snoop campaign could be a slow burn (pun intended), attracting consumers who might not otherwise have considered the brand. And as a one-off it’s unlikely to alienate a practical buyer convinced of the product’s benefits.
Solo Brands and The Martin Agency will be discussing the Snoop Dogg campaign as part of the Creative Impact track at Cannes Lions next month: The Scoop on Snoop: Unpacking a Viral Hit.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha, Marketing Dive, Adweek
[Image: Solo Brands]
Email this content