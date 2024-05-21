Social media is now top for brand discovery | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Social media is now top for brand discovery
UK shoppers are discovering brands and products via social media ads, recommendations, and updates from brands’ social pages – more so than other channels, according to GWI.
The consumer research company’s latest Social Media Trends Report finds that over a third (38%) of UK consumers are now discovering brands via these methods – more than search engines (37%) and TV ads (35%).
Why social matters
Social media is increasingly important for brands across all generations, but especially with younger consumers. Four in ten (42%) of Gen Z say they mainly use social networks for shopping-related research, and they’re 16% more likely than the average scroller to use them to find things to buy.
Takeaways
- The number of consumers using TikTok to follow or find information about products and brands has more than tripled since the end of 2020.
- Gen Z is 54% more likely than average to use Pinterest; despite Instagram and TikTok being more popular overall, Pinterest is growing at a faster rate amongst this generation.
- The number of 12-15 year olds in the UK using social media to find products to buy has risen by 22% year-on-year, and they often turn to influencer content for recommendations.
- Influencer audiences as a whole are 81% more likely to say they use social networks to find products to buy and 17% more likely to have bought a product or service online within the last week, compared to the average social media user.
- 93% of those who come across a Reddit recommendation were “more than satisfied” – and so trust social platforms more than TV ads or salespeople.
Key quote
“This space never sits still, and brands need to keep on top of changes in users’ relationship with social networks if they’re to resonate with them” – Shauna Moran, Trends Manager at GWI.
Sourced from GWI
Email this content