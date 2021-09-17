Your selections:
Social-first marketing: A new framework for effective brand-building strategies | WARC | The Feed
17 September 2021
Social-first marketing: A new framework for effective brand-building strategies
Brand equity & strength Social media planning & buying
The pandemic changed how millions of people used social media, from being a fun distraction to a necessary channel for connection, and marketers are responding accordingly; We Are Social Singapore has devised a new framework for social campaigns with brand building at their heart.
Why it matters
A practical framework to help marketers adopt a longer-term view on how to use social media successfully to build brands involves an emotional connection that requires focusing on culture.
Takeaways
