Social commerce in Singapore: What’s next for marketers | WARC | The Feed
01 October 2021
Social commerce in Singapore: What’s next for marketers
Purchase behaviour E-commerce & mobile retail Customer experience
Amid the increasing use of social platforms to buy and sell products and services, Essence’s Aniket Basu examines the opportunities across social commerce platforms in Singapore.
Why it matters
As the potential for social commerce grows and both big brands and micro merchants explore the space, they should note that seamlessness is an imperative and establish a multi-channel presence to ensure high brand visibility and interact with consumers along the non-linear purchase journey.
Takeaways
