Soccer is the most popular conversation topic with Snapchat’s AI chatbot | WARC | The Feed

Soccer is the most popular conversation topic with Snapchat’s AI chatbot
Sports content, and soccer in particular, is driving conversations between Snapchat users and the platform’s AI-powered chatbot, My AI.
What’s happening?
Earlier this year, Snapchat rolled out its AI-powered chatbot, My AI, which now boasts more than 150 million users. Two months later, Snapchat has released some early insights from markets including the US, Great Britain, India and France.
Snapchat has been actively establishing content partnerships and enabling brands, sports properties, and broadcasters to activate major sporting events. According to its own data, over 60 million users watched World Cup Stories content on the platform in Q4 2022. And its stats on the most popular conversations with its AI chatbot reflect Snapchatters’ interest in, and the opportunities for, sports on the platform. Of all the topics it released, soccer is one of the most popular conversations with My AI.
Takeaways
- Snapchat launched new content partnerships to bring exclusive content on NBCUniversal’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games coverage and the upcoming Women’s FIFA World Cup this summer across the platform.
- There have been over 46 million conversations asking My AI about soccer, over 10 million conversations about sports news, nearly five million conversations about basketball and five million chats about the NFL.
- Every month, more than 230 million Snapchatters watch sports, entertainment, and news Partner Stories from premier media companies like NBCU, The Washington Post, and ESPN.
- In comparison, there have been nearly 25 million conversations about pets and nearly 16 million conversations about clothing and apparel.
What’s next?
Snapchat continues testing sponsored links, part of the process for its AI chatbot to provide more useful information during conversations with its users. New signals from conversations with My AI will be fed into its ad optimisation tool (Snapchat Lifestyle Categories, or SLCs) to improve ad relevance for advertisers.
Sourced from Snapchat
