You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Snap’s ad woes bode ill for a new generation of social apps
Reports that Snap is cutting headcount by 20% and restructuring its ads team amid tough economic conditions, increased competition and privacy concerns highlight the difficulties faced by newly popular social apps as they seek to monetise.
Apple giveth and Apple taketh away
Snap’s problems, as at Facebook and elsewhere, stem in part from changes to Apple’s privacy policy which have made it harder for apps to target advertising and measure the success of campaigns. At the same time, however, a new generation of social apps like BeReal, Locket and LiveIn benefitted from the release of iOS 14 which let users add widgets to their home screen for the first time.
New apps are growing popularity
Photo-sharing platform BeReal has been number one in the free apps category on Apple's iPhone app store for weeks, notes the Wall Street Journal. And similar apps Locket and LiveIn have racked up 44 million downloads since the start of the year.
Their popularity is being driven by a promise of greater privacy and more authentic interactions, says the Journal’s Dalvin Brown. “Users tell me they like that there’s no pressure to figure out your brand or aesthetic, there aren't trends to try or challenges to pursue – it’s just you and your friends.”
But how to monetise?
The options are limited: paid subscriptions or advertising. There’s currently little appetite for the first and, without a rethink of existing formats, the second threatens to wreck the intimate user experience that people have come to value.
And, Brown adds, whatever they do they’ll need to do it before the bigger players copy them.
Sourced from Financial Times, Wall Street Journal
[Image: BeReal]
WARC Adspend outlook 2022/23: what you need to know
WARC Adspend outlook 2022/23: what you need to know
Ad spend around the globe will rise 8.3% in 2022, before slowing significantly in 2023 – in a major new report, WARC downgrades expectations for global ad market growth by $90bn in the face of a wider economic slowdown.
These are the figures presented in WARC’s Ad spend Outlook 2022/23: Impacts of The Economic Slowdown. You can read a sample here. WARC Media subscribers can access the full report here.
What you need to know
- Global ad spend is set to reach $880.9bn this year – a rise of 8.3% or $67.3bn
This is largely down to cyclical boosts from major events like the US midterm elections and the men’s FIFA World Cup, both taking place in November, which will animate H2 growth. Big brands appear to plan to sustain their spend.
- Growth to slow significantly to just 2.6% in 2023
The new projections, based on data from 100 ad markets worldwide, amount to a downgrade of 4.3 percentage points (pp) to 2022 growth and 5.7pp to 2023’s prospects, compared to WARC’s previous global forecast in December 2021 – a reduction of close to $90bn in potential growth over the two years.
- Social media’s $40bn shortfall amid slowing growth
WARC expects the impact of Apple’s privacy measures on social media companies that rely on cross-site tracking will be in the region of a $40bn hit to their bottom lines over the course of this and the coming year. Most are expected to see far less growth than they are used to over the forecast period. Overall, social is expected to rise 11.5% (compared to +47.1% in 2021) in 2022 before cooling to just 5.2% - its slowest ever period of growth.
YouTube’s fortunes have also proven vulnerable to privacy changes on Apple devices; WARC believes that YouTube’s advertising revenue will rise 7.3% this year (compared to +45.9% in 2021), but that its growth will then ease to 5.6% in 2023.
- Investment keeps coming
Just four of the 18 product sectors that WARC monitors are expected to cut ad spend in 2023, but the profile and rate of the cuts is interesting: transport & tourism (-0.4%), alcoholic drinks (-1.1%), financial services (-4.5%) and automotive (-12.4%). So where is the above shortfall coming from? Small and medium sized businesses are big spenders on social advertising, and as they are hit hard they will struggle to spend.
- AVOD market heats up as streaming becomes war of attrition
Advertising spend in the video streaming sector is set to grow faster than the total ad market this year (+8.4%) and next year (+7.0%). The advertising-funded video on demand (AVOD) sector – including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube – is expected to rise 8.0% this year and then a further 7.6% in 2023 to reach a value of almost $65bn.
Broadcaster-owned streamers are also set to grow their advertising income this year (+9.7%) and next (+5.2%), but from a far lower base (reaching $18.5bn in 2023). Linear TV, meanwhile, will grow by 3.6% to $180bn (20.4% of all advertising spend) but the market is then on course to record a 4.5% loss in the absence of these events next year.
In context
This is all in the broader context of inflation’s effect on consumers– see WARC’s Economic slowdown and inflation hub for our full coverage – and which is expected to worsen over coming months. Its effects will not be equally distributed however, with high earners expected to remain positive.
In order to capture that demand, technology & electronics (+11.5% in 2023), pharma & healthcare (+7.5%) and household & domestic (+6.5%) are expected to post healthy increases in advertising investment.
Comment
“With the growth rate of global output now set to halve and acute supply-side pressures fanning inflation, the economic slowdown has removed close to $90bn from global ad market growth prospects this year and next”, says James McDonald, Director of Data, Intelligence & Forecasting, WARC.
“Yet brands are still spending as the Covid recovery continues, and global ad trade remains on course to top $1trn in value by 2025. Platforms with rich sources of first-party data – most notably Amazon, Google and Apple – are well placed to weather future headwinds by offering measured performance in a climate where return on investment becomes paramount.”
Sourced from WARC Media
The key to DEI strategy in APAC: Localisation, authenticity and respect
Brands that want to promote DEI goals have to be authentic and respect regional diversity in order to navigate conservative Asia-Pacific markets.
Why it matters
Brands with a higher level of purpose outperform the market but within APAC’s diverse ethnicities and communities, marketers ought to incorporate cultural nuances, respect and authenticity in their DEI strategy while offering equal opportunities.
Takeaways
Disney plans in-streaming retail feature ahead of potential membership
Disney plans in-streaming retail feature ahead of potential membership
Disney is considering an Amazon-Prime-style membership scheme that would facilitate cross-selling across its suite of streaming, parks, products and more while yielding a lot of data; it also expects to launch a retail feature in Disney+, its streaming service, later this year.
Why it matters
Membership organisations are distinct from a subscription, which is a way of paying for a product or service, in that a member’s relationship is deeper and more multi-faceted. Amazon’s masterstroke with Prime has been to sell more, more often, and with more accurate information to its members while keeping them hooked with top quality streaming. Disney could be looking to do something similar.
What’s going on
Largely through anonymous reports through sources ‘familiar with discussions’, Disney is considering a membership program – a keen interest of CEO Bob Chapek – but is still at an extremely early stage. However, it’s likely that part of the concept could be tested with an in-streaming retail feature that is expected to come to Disney+ either late this year or early next year.
The company did confirm that the idea “is being explored” in a statement to the Wall Street Journal, which reports that the project is still being referred to as “Disney Prime”.
Ideas include exclusive offers, products, early access to content or experiences.
It has all of the ingredients for an Amazon-style flywheel: strong IP of the sort people form deep if not fanatical relationships with, a physical footprint, a commercial arm, a network of parks, cruises, theatre productions, and even ideas about branded living.
Sourced from WSJ, WARC
Netflix CPMs emerge
Netflix CPMs emerge
With a fast-approaching November launch date for Netflix’s ad-supported tier, details of how much advertisers will be paying for the premium environment are emerging – turns out it’s a premium fee.
Why it matters
The streaming wars have taken a sharp new turn into advertising as pandemic-era free time (and, for some, spare cash) meant streaming services could keep growing.
Now, with pressure on both companies and households, more democratic options are needed, with subscription fatigue driving more value-focused options. Yet, as sources tell the Wall Street Journal, Netflix’s premium content will carry premium CPMs. However, it’s not uncommon for new entrants to highball their initial asking prices.
The details
- Ad buyers speaking to the Journal report proposed CPMs (cost per mille, or cost per thousand impressions) of $65 – notably more than other streamers.
- Spending per brand will also be capped at $20m, in an attempt to limit ad load and frequency.
- In addition, the reports also confirm a November 1 launch date. Netflix wants brands to commit to a year’s worth of ad inventory, which can be more targeted than TV but at a less granular level than some online options.
- Netflix’s comment on the reports stressed that “no decisions have been made”.
The news follows months of news about the service, from the announcements that Netflix would offer an ad-supported tier, to news that it would be partnering with Microsoft to launch it, and most recently that it was poaching executives from Snap in order to lead the effort.
Sourced from the Wall Street Journal, WARC
Sustainability in an inflation economy: What marketers can do
When prices are rising, marketing has a role to play by helping brands to get consumers to share the cost of inflation, says R3’s Gregg Paull.
Why it matters
Brands can use sustainability as a strategy to push premium pricing, by highlighting sustainable processes that produce longer-lasting products, and by removing the inconveniences that are a barrier preventing consumers from making better choices.
Takeaways
German consumers look to smart tech to help with energy costs
German consumers look to smart tech to help with energy costs
Four in ten (43%) German consumers use at least one smart technology application in their home – whether a vacuum cleaner robot or a smart radiator thermostat – and that number is rising as more turn to such technologies in order to cope with rising energy costs.
Context
German industry and consumers have been reliant on cheap gas coming from Russia, but with the war in Ukraine that’s now a thing of the past. As supplies are squeezed and prices rise, German manufacturers are halting production, the Financial Times reports, while consumers are looking at new ways to save heat and electricity. In the latter context, research by digital industry association Bitkom suggests that smart home technologies have an important role to play.
Key findings
- A quarter (25%) of Germans now use smart radiator thermostats, up from 17% in 2021 and 15% in 2020.
- A fifth (21% ) use intelligent roller shutters or awnings, which automatically shut down when the sun is strong and thus provide cooling (up from 13% in 2021).
- A fifth (21% ) use smart or wifi sockets to avoid stand-by by default (up from 16% in 2921).
- The proportion tracking their consumption via smart meters has risen from 8% in 2021 to 13% in 2022.
- Most people (85%) control their smart home applications and devices via smartphone app, with 55% issuising voice commands.
- Concerns among non-users range from hacker attacks (47%), misuse of personal data (37%) and invasion of privacy (29%).
Key quote
“Smart tools relieve the strain on the wallet in the long term, accelerate the energy transition with increased energy efficiency and at the same time reduce dependence on Russian gas and oil” – Achim Berg, President, Bitkom.
Sourced from Bitkom, Financial Times
Andrex looks to a brand icon and product quality
Andrex looks to a brand icon and product quality
A fifty-year old brand icon and investment in product quality have been instrumental in helping Andrex maintain a 30% share of the UK toilet tissue market.
Why it matters
The phrase ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ could apply to Andrex and its Labrador puppy brand mascot.
“Children that grew up with the Andrex puppy on TV as kids are now parents themselves, and that equity stays. So it’s a very strong part of our brand,” Matt Stone, marketing director, UK and Ireland at Kimberly-Clark, told Marketing Week. (You can read more on the role of distinctive brand assets here.)
That equity, combined with product quality, means that Andrex is well positioned to withstand the pressures of a cost-of-living crisis.
Takeaways
- A new product, Andrex Classic Clean Mega, is 50% longer than the standard product: consumers appreciate not having to change rolls so often.
- As well as adding value to customers, the brand is also adding value to society, by partnering with charities, including Bowel Cancer UK and In Kind Direct.
Key quote
“The puppy is Andrex and Andrex is the puppy. The ability to cut through and drive brand recognition very quickly, just by having an icon that stands for the brand, is really important for us” – Matt Stone, marketing director, UK and Ireland at Kimberly-Clark.
Sourced from Marketing Week
[Image: Andrex]
The digital wallet revolution, now powered by blockchain
Blockchain wallets offer Web3-ready brands opportunities across the Southeast Asia region, say The Culture Group’s Acacia Leroy and Michael Patent.
Why it matters
Blockchain wallets serve as the entryway into Web3 and the next evolution of consumer culture marked by decentralisation and deeper levels of participation, thus allowing marketers to experiment with new ways to serve consumer needs.
Takeaways
Growing adoption of business messaging across APAC: Study
Growing adoption of business messaging across APAC: Study
Business messaging to digitise and scale online presence has become integral to both businesses and consumers as it continues to gain traction in Asia Pacific and is further accelerated by the pandemic, according to a study by Meta and Boston Consulting Group.
Why it matters
Business messaging adoption is gaining traction beyond small businesses, with large businesses now recognising messaging as a critical component of their business model – 70% of large businesses rate messaging as very or extremely important to their overall business.
Key insights
- 40% of people surveyed are messaging with a business more frequently than compared to the pre-pandemic period.
- One in three consumers is now chatting with businesses at least once a week.
- The trend is similar across all age groups, especially millennials and Gen Z who are messaging businesses up to 8 times monthly.
- 90% of businesses recognise that messaging apps are important for success.
- 80% of consumers plan to continue using messaging to interact with businesses.
- Across APAC, consumers said it was important for them to message a business before they signed up for a financial product.
- More than half of businesses said that they use business messaging for after-sales services.
- 61% of retail and e-commerce businesses use messaging to process pre-sales enquiries.
- An average of 50% of businesses said they use messaging to process orders and transactions.
Quote
“The COVID-19 pandemic forced countries around the world to go into lockdowns, enforce strict social distancing rules and restrict in-person business operations. This resulted in more people going online and businesses across many industries to increase their investment and engagement on online channels to connect with customers” – Tarandeep Singh, managing director, Boston Consulting Group.
Background
The Business messaging: The quiet channel revolution across tech study surveyed 6,500 respondents across Australia, Indonesia, Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
Snap’s ad woes bode ill for a new generation of social apps
Snap’s ad woes bode ill for a new generation of social apps
Reports that Snap is cutting headcount by 20% and restructuring its ads team amid tough economic conditions, increased competition and privacy concerns highlight the difficulties faced by newly popular social apps as they seek to monetise.
Apple giveth and Apple taketh away
Snap’s problems, as at Facebook and elsewhere, stem in part from changes to Apple’s privacy policy which have made it harder for apps to target advertising and measure the success of campaigns. At the same time, however, a new generation of social apps like BeReal, Locket and LiveIn benefitted from the release of iOS 14 which let users add widgets to their home screen for the first time.
New apps are growing popularity
Photo-sharing platform BeReal has been number one in the free apps category on Apple's iPhone app store for weeks, notes the Wall Street Journal. And similar apps Locket and LiveIn have racked up 44 million downloads since the start of the year.
Their popularity is being driven by a promise of greater privacy and more authentic interactions, says the Journal’s Dalvin Brown. “Users tell me they like that there’s no pressure to figure out your brand or aesthetic, there aren't trends to try or challenges to pursue – it’s just you and your friends.”
But how to monetise?
The options are limited: paid subscriptions or advertising. There’s currently little appetite for the first and, without a rethink of existing formats, the second threatens to wreck the intimate user experience that people have come to value.
And, Brown adds, whatever they do they’ll need to do it before the bigger players copy them.
Sourced from Financial Times, Wall Street Journal
[Image: BeReal]
California establishes new children’s online safety rules
California establishes new children’s online safety rules
In a national first, the Californian legislature has approved major new rules that will affect many online services’ core features in the state which many of the biggest global technology companies – from Google, to Meta, to Snap – call home.
Why it matters
Effectively, these new rules – which aim to prevent rather than punish infractions – characterise a new and more mature movement in web regulation that is growing around the world.
The fact that these rules are starting in California, where many major firms are headquartered, suggests they could quickly become national or even global provisions. It follows the implementation of a state-level Privacy Protection Agency earlier this year.
As ever with tighter regulations, critics point out how they can help to solidify the position of the biggest platforms by burdening new entrants with difficult new rules. Others note how it cuts away further at the notion of anonymous browsing. Promoters of the bill would point to the fact that every car must come with a seat belt, and that some protections should be standard, even online.
The rules
Unlike the existing Federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (or, COPA, from 1998), which protects the privacy of under-13s on websites and services aimed specifically at children, the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act applies not only to platforms but to any business with an online feature likely to be used by people under 18.
The bill has now been passed in the state’s senate and will now pass onto governor Gavin Newsom to be signed into law.
Modelled on the UK’s Age Appropriate Design Code, the bill includes:
- A requirement to default to the highest levels of privacy and restrict data collection beyond what is necessary.
- A requirement to provide privacy notices clear enough that a child is able to understand, and to provide simple tools for children to pursue their concerns.
- A requirement for firms to analyse their algorithms and to try to understand their effects on children – mostly with regards to addiction.
- Provision for a new working group to implement the law and lead enforcement ($2,500 per affected child for “negligent” violations, and $7,500 per child for intentional violations.
Once signed into law, the bill will go into effect in July of 2024.
Sourced from WARC, California State Senate
Brand marketing trumps performance, for now
Brand marketing trumps performance, for now
When it comes to brand marketing vs performance marketing, most businesses do a bit of both, but among the minority who focus on one or the other, brand marketing is by far the preferred option.
Why it matters
At a time when marketers are under pressure to demonstrate the effectiveness of their spending, a shift towards performance marketing would be understandable. And, indeed, a third of respondents (34%) to Marketing Week’s Language of Effectiveness survey said marketing spend and success is easier to justify and quantify when focusing on performance as it is more “measurable”.
But a fifth (21%) pointed to the long-term benefits of brand health – including mental availability and distinctiveness – as an important reason for focusing on brand. And, overall, it’s the brand marketers who edge out the performance marketers.
While that’s encouraging for those who adhere to the Binet-Field school of thought and a broad 60:40 split between brand and performance spending, the immediate future may see brand marketing under greater pressure than at any time in the past 40-50 years.
By the numbers
The survey of 1,610 brand-side marketers assessed where their companies’ marketing efforts were focused:
- 14.9% were focused on brand marketing
- 8.6% were focused on performance marketing.
- 27.6% did both but had a greater focus on brand marketing.
- 23.7% did both but had a greater focus on performance marketing
- 22.1% did brand and performance equally.
Sourced from Marketing Week
Misrepresentation of over-50s in advertising is a huge missed opportunity for brands
When people aged over 55 appear in advertising it is often via a negative stereotype, but research by Mullen Lowe suggests brands are missing a huge opportunity by alienating this huge, financially powerful cohort: brands need to create nuanced, engaging narratives in which the age of the protagonist is treated as just one of the many facets of their character.
Why it matters
WARC Consumer Trends Report 2022: coping with crises
WARC Consumer Trends Report 2022: coping with crises
Following two years in which consumers and brands have faced unprecedented challenges, the road ahead – amid inflation, an energy crisis, and deep uncertainty – is even more daunting: here’s what marketers need to know from WARC’s Consumer Trends report.
Why it matters
Based on a comprehensive set of GWI surveys combined with WARC’s own research, case studies and analysis, this report delves into a rich lake of GWI and WARC data to understand the key issues that will influence consumer purchase decisions across brands and categories.
Takeaways
- Young audiences are interested in Web3 and the metaverse, preferring to spend more time online than in the real world, offering potential for commercialising virtual products.
- The war in Ukraine has forced political positions on brands, as has the climate emergency, but brands should not ignore the ‘lipstick effect’ – the idea that in an economic downturn, consumers prioritise affordable treats.
- In this economic climate, brands will need to explore cheaper services/packages, with travel, events and dining, already hit by Covid, likely to be initial casualties.
What’s you’ll find in the report
- Social trends, including concerns about sustainability and climate change
- The war in Ukraine and its economic impact
- Consumer activities outside the home, and the next stage of digital commerce
- The evolution of the metaverse and Web3 technologies, such as crypto and NFTs
How GCash is enabling the evolution of digital payments in the Philippines
How GCash is enabling the evolution of digital payments in the Philippines
GCash is the Philippines’ top finance app: WARC speaks to vice president Neil Trinidad to find out how it has become the super wallet it is today.
Key insights
- To be accessible, GCash has to be where consumers are, like a mom-and-pop store, public market or tricycle driver association.
- The four audience segments that marketers can target on GCash are online shoppers, foodies, K-pop fans and sharp investors.
- GCash sees interest in Web3, crypto, NFTs and play-to-earn, and aims to develop a crypto product that makes it less complex.
Key quote
“E-wallets allow brands to be present when their consumers are at the lowest part of the funnel and ready to make a purchase”– Neil Trinidad, VP of Crypto, Insuretech and Datatech at GCash.
WhatsApp pushes into new retail territory
WhatsApp pushes into new retail territory
A new WhatsApp feature in India will enable users to buy groceries without leaving the app.
What’s happening
A partnership between WhatsApp parent Meta and JioMart, part of Reliance Industries-owned JioPlatforms, means that “people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat”, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. It’s the first time an end-to-end shopping experience has been available on WhatsApp. (Meta is already a minority shareholder in Jio Platforms, which it invested in a couple of years ago as part of its push into India.)
Why it matters
Being able to undertake activities other than messaging marks a potentially significant evolution of WhatsApp, taking it into new territory which has previously been the domain of Asian superapps like WeChat or Grab. And, as Quartz notes, the development also helps Jio better compete in the India market with online retailers like Amazon India and Flipkart.
Alongside the promised simplicity and convenience for consumers, the two companies believe the experience will revolutionise the way millions of businesses across India connect with customers.
Key quote
“The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians” – Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.
Sourced from Meta, Quartz, WARC
[Image: Meta]
Sony’s PlayStation targets mobile gaming
Sony’s PlayStation targets mobile gaming
The video-gaming behemoth has announced its entry to mobile gaming with an acquisition and the announcement of a new division tasked with bringing PlayStation IP to mobile – it’s a sign of continued growth and optimism around mobile gaming at a time of inflation and supply chain crises that have hampered the company’s ability to reach new users through traditional consoles.
Why it matters
Gaming continues to grow, around the world – and console makers like Sony or its rival Microsoft-owned Xbox are still bringing out high-end machines to cater to gamers – but it’s mobile that has spurred the growth, and pulling far ahead of the gaming pack.
In part, it is the sheer ubiquity of mobile as well as modern devices' supercomputer characteristics that have enabled this growth. Mobile has also been vital to changing the profile of a typical gamer with some studies indicating that mobile games attract a more diverse demographic.
Along with revenue growth, and a far wider pool of fans, it also opens up advertising as a potential stream to companies that made money from selling units. A greater mobile presence creates new options for recurring consumer or advertiser revenue, or, as a long-game marketing tool to bring people into the ecosystem.
What’s going on
“PlayStation Studios must continue to expand and diversify our offering beyond console,” explained Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios in a statement to TechCrunch, which reported on PlayStation’s dual move. In short:
- PlayStation will open a new entity, PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, tasked with expanding the firm’s existing console IP to mobile.
- To this end, it has also announced the acquisition of Savage Game Studios, a young development studio led by highly experienced developers.
It follows hot on the heels of the news that Sony’s acquisition of the studio Bungie (makers of Halo) for $3.6 billion would go through, bolstering the brand's ability to continue to make super-premium IP, and now with the potential to deploy across platforms.
What it all means
Mobile gaming, with its far lower barrier to entry, exists in a different competitive context – one that can sometimes stray into the seedier sides of attraction to find new gamers, as the UK’s ASA noted this week when explaining a new and problematic trend of sexualised and/or sexist advertising to draw people to mobile games.
Sony has an advantage here in terms of its owned, premium IP which can cut through amid the dodgy advertising and broaden its appeal to more causal gamers.
Key quote
“As we assured you before with our plans to bring select titles to PC, our efforts beyond console in no way diminish our commitment to the PlayStation community,” explained Hulst in a statement on the company blog. “Our mobile gaming efforts will be similarly additive, providing more ways for more people to engage with our content, and striving to reach new audiences unfamiliar with PlayStation and our games.”
Sourced from WARC, TechCrunch, PlayStation/Sony
US discretionary spend set to bounce back in 2023
US discretionary spend set to bounce back in 2023
The amount of money US households have to spend on discretionary items will increase next year following a decline in 2022, according to estimates from Goldman Sachs, the financial services giant.
Why it matters
Inflation is currently eating into household budgets, forcing marketers to respond in various ways, be it adapting promotional strategies or refining their value propositions. But scenario planning remains a critical task, as any improvement in the financial situation may cause shoppers to begin spending more heavily again in a short space of time.
The outlook for 2022
- Jason English, a consumer goods analyst at Goldman Sachs, recently outlined its view on disposable income, or the funds a household has available to spend once expenses are paid.
- In 2022, that total is set to fall by some 4.2%, or around $600 per household, on an annual basis – a trend not witnessed for over a decade.
- “This year, we’re looking at negative discretionary cash flow for the first time since the 2008/09 financial crisis,” English said, as reported by CNBC.
A gradual improvement over time
- Based on Goldman Sachs’ analysis, English argued the slide in discretionary resources should moderate as this year goes on.
- Household discretionary funds contracted by 10% in the first quarter of 2022 versus a year earlier. In the second quarter, that total stood at a comparatively modest 2.7%.
- For the holiday season, it is predicted that the annual dip in discretionary funds will be just 1.2%.
New year, new optimism
- In the opening three months of 2023, Goldman Sachs anticipates that households will have 2% more to spend on discretionary items than was the case 12 months earlier.
- For the second half of next year, that figure is expected to top 6%, representing around $600bn in dollar terms nationwide.
- A robust situation for wages and slowing inflation are likely to be the main drivers of this trend.
Sourced from CNBC
E-wallet marketing in the Philippines: How to foster inclusion and innovation
TBWA\SMP’s Jean Arboleda looks at how COVID-19 has accelerated digital banking in the Philippines and what brands can do to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive industry.
Why it matters
To drive financial inclusion and innovation in e-wallets, brands can use the local language and simplified processes to enhance customer satisfaction and experience, while partnering microbusinesses to increase adoption and keeping users engaged with creative value through new products and experiences.
Takeaways
Gen Z embraces “shop to sell” trend
Gen Z embraces “shop to sell” trend
Members of Gen Z are leading a shift towards “shopping to sell”, according to a report from The RealReal, an online marketplace specialising in luxury resale and consignment.
Why it matters
The RealReal suggested that, since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the number of items originally purchased then resold on its platform has grown by 2x. A mixture of emotional, environmental and economic factors were seen as driving this behaviour.
Gen Z’s purchase habitsGen Z was defined by the company’s study as including people born between 1997 and 2012, meaning the oldest members of this demographic are 25 years old. Overall, this cohort saw a 35% increase in visits to the platform in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period a year ago, the greatest of any demographic. According to The RealReal, they are also “buying more items this year”, with miniskirts, Cartier watches and pendants just some of the popular items.
“Flipping” goods at speedThis audience is also “flipping” its purchases the quickest, with women’s clothing and shoes among the most-sold items. Sasha Skoda, senior director/women’s merchandising at The RealReal, told Bloomberg that reselling among Gen Z customers grew by 50% in the opening six months of 2022. “What’s really interesting about this cohort is that they’re reselling what they buy much faster than any other demo,” she said. Prada and Reformation were two of the most resold brands for Gen Z, whereas Balenciaga had seen a spike in demand.
Behind the wider trendThe RealReal cited a number of factors informing this trend, including a burgeoning interest in the circular economy to reduce the carbon footprint of purchases. Some customers also buy and sell due to more traditional, emotion-led components of the shopping experience. With inflation rising, resale and consignment goods also may be a more affordable type of luxury - or, potentially, an asset with rising value if demand for a particular item is strong.
The big idea
“Through resale, consumers are becoming increasingly savvy, they’re exploring new areas of investments, and they’re engaging with circularity more than ever before.” - Rati Sahi Levesque, President and co-CEO, The RealReal.
Sourced from The RealReal, Bloomberg
Email this content