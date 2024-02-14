Small brands can grow through cross-purchasing | WARC | The Feed

Brand growth United Kingdom Strategy

Small brands can potentially drive growth if they generate cross-purchasing from buyers of rival products in their category, according to a study from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science.

“The market-based assets theory of brand competition” looked at 12 brands in the UK retail banking sector between 2019 and 2022, with a penetration ranging from over 20% to the low single digits, to study the effect of cross-purchasing.

Why cross-purchasing matters

Marketers at emerging companies often focus on stealing customers away from rivals, or building a distinct group of enthusiasts that only use their brand, by meeting a...