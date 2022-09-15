Home The Feed
Slow progress for DE&I in fashion and luxury
15 September 2022
Slow progress for DE&I in fashion and luxury
Diversity & portrayal in advertising Luxury clothing & accessories Clothing & fashion retail

Effective DEI training and external communication are important in building a positive brand image and delivering commercial success; fashion brands can cater to inclusive attitudes to age and body image and be mindful of cultural and social sensitivities to develop effective messaging.

Why it matters

Get a demo Sign in