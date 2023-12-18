Sky Premier League deal cements pivot to digital | WARC | The Feed
Sky Premier League deal cements pivot to digital
Sky’s £5bn-plus payment to secure the rights to show Premier League games for the four years from 20225/26 to 2028/29 marks a significant step in the broadcaster’s evolution as a digital platform.
“It’s a really important pivot for our business ... the next frontier,” CEO Dana Strong told the Financial Times. “And we’ve been pretty bold about leaving the satellite behind.
“We’ve got the lion’s share of every major sport that UK fans crave until the end of the decade,” she added. “That gives us an enormous runway to think about how we invest in innovation.”
What’s happening
- Sky now has the right to show 215 games a season, 70% more than its current deal (add in a separate near-£1bn deal with the English Football league and it will be showing more than 1,000 games a season in total).
- Sky also hopes to get closer to managers and players during games. “We’re working hard to build their trust,” said Strong.
- Its streaming platform will be a crucial element in making games available to viewers, showing multiple games at the same time.
- Viewing via satellite dish is becoming rarer: more than three-quarters of customers sign up to internet-delivered services.
Why sport entertainment matters
The deal is yet another example of how broadcasters expect that sport, and live sport in particular, will be a crucial factor in attracting eyeballs and subscriptions – innovative coverage will only increase the attraction. A likely halo effect may also encourage viewers to stump up for additional entertainment channels.
Sourced from Financial Times
[Image: Sky Sports]
