Skills ‘bootcamps’ on offer for digital marketers | WARC | The Feed

Skills ‘bootcamps’ on offer for digital marketers
With businesses large and small facing a shortage of digital talent, the push is on to upskill employees at all levels – and the DMA’s new Data Strategy, Analytics and Measurement for Digital Marketing Skills Bootcamps offer just such an opportunity.
What’s happening
- The trade body will deliver the bootcamps, which launch in London and Leeds in October, through the Department for Education’s Skills for Life Programme.
- SME employers will need to contribute just 10% of the fee and 90% will be government funded; larger organisations will contribute more.
- These are open to everyone within a business – not just talent with a marketing or digital background.
Background
Data-driven marketing insights are essential for developing more meaningful relationships with customers, which leads to sustainable business growth. But a recent UK SME survey found that 29% of those surveyed said the ongoing shortage of skilled workers poses a high or very high risk for their business – so much so that their digital modernisation ambitions have stalled, due to a lack of job-ready digital talent.
Key quote“This is a great opportunity for the SME community, as this type of government-funded training will help them to better understand, acquire and analyse their customers’ data insights, which is vital for enhanced customer engagement and retention” – Kate Burnett, General Manager of DMA Talent.
Sourced from DMA
