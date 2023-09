Path to purchase models Shopper research & insight Data protection & privacy

First-party data is now the flavour of the month as brands realise that they can no longer rely on third parties to collect data for them and provide the information and insights to run their business or inform their decisions.

According to Dr Shorful Islam, chief data scientist and practice lead at Tribal Worldwide, brands need to either create a first-party data strategy or brush up the one they had but never implemented to succeed in an omnichannel future.

Why it matters