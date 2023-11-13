Singles’ Day reflects the strange state of shopping holidays | WARC | The Feed
Singles’ Day reflects the strange state of shopping holidays
Last weekend’s Singles’ Day shopping holiday was a success according to the rival giant shopping platforms Alibaba and JD, and both report higher sales if not exact numbers – the quiet indicates the complexity of driving sales through price promotions at a time of deflation in the Chinese economy.
Why Singles’ Day matters
Singles’ Day, named after the digits of its 11/11 date, is built on discounts, but for brands facing falling prices thanks to a deflating economy, it comes at a very tricky time. There is, in short, an excess of supply and weak demand. In an attempt to win this intense competition, platforms have continued to drive the message of “really cheap” items amid a crisis of value.
What’s going on
According to the leading shopping platforms, Alibaba and JD.com, transactions “grew” and hit new “records”, respectively.
This said, the figures remain vast, according to Syntun estimates:
- Gross merchandising volume – the number of orders placed through the platforms without accounting for returns –grew 2.08% year-on-year to reach 1.14 trillion yuan ($156 billion, according to Reuters).
- The same estimates place overall GMV for the festival on traditional e-commerce platforms at 923.5bn ($127bn).
Absolute numbers, however, are unclear. The news comes amid an ongoing coolness in the Chinese market, of which Singles’ Day is typically a bellwether.
The lay of the land is changing, however, and where people may have once bought big ticket items at a discount, shoppers are trading down or focusing their efforts on deeply discounted (sometimes up to 50%) household essentials.
Sourced from WARC, FT, JD, ALibaba, Reuters
