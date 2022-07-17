Home The Feed
Singaporeans stick with pandemic habits
17 July 2022
Singaporeans stick with pandemic habits
Health & well-being Money & finance Singapore

More than 90% of Singaporeans say they are likely to continue with habits picked up during the pandemic, and many are also thinking about how they can be ready for the next crisis. 

Why it matters

A study by the Institute of Policy Studies, reported in the Straits Times, indicates how the experience of COVID-19 has affected multiple aspects of people’s lives and that there will be no return to the status quo ante as people expect improved resilience to deal with future pandemics. 

Takeaways

  • Cooking more frequently at home (38%) and exercising regularly (36%) are among the most popular habits that are likely to stick.

  • Wearing a mask will continue: 56% don’t find it much of an inconvenience indoors, while one in four say they won’t ever remove it when outdoors. 

  • Singaporeans are divided when it comes to travel: 48% are planning to travel for leisure within the next six months, while 46% are not.

  • The rising cost of living is a major worry, with people, especially concerned about the cost of healthcare (45%), cost of utilities (41%) and cost of food (40%).

  • Six in ten people (59%) said their families have adjusted spending habits in order to reduce expenses to cope with the rise in prices.

  • Two thirds (64%) are confident Singapore is well prepared to face the next pandemic.

Sourced from Straits Times

[Image: Kingsley Yang on Unsplash]