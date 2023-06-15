Silver and Bronze winners announced for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Silver and Bronze winners announced for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness
15 June 2023
A total of 13 Silver and 16 Bronze accolades have been awarded today across 11 markets for 11 categories in the WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023. 

The United Kingdom and the United States have each won six awards, Canada has won four, and the United Arab Emirates three. India, Saudi Arabia and Sweden have each won two. Brazil, New Zealand, the Philippines, and first-time winner Nigeria, have all picked up one award.

Brand Purpose category 

Silver

  • Breaking Taboos By Breaking Silence · Stayfree · DDB Mudra Group, Mumbai · India
  • I Will Always Be Me · Dell Technologies & Intel · VMLY&R, New York · USA

Bronze:

  • Hypo Toilet Rescue Initiative · Hypo Toilet Cleaner · Mediareach OMD, Lagos · Nigeria
  • Reseeding Our Appreciation for Nature · Air Wick · Havas, New York / Reckitt Benckiser, Parsipanny · USA

Business-to-Business category

Silver:

  • Billion Dollar Collection · H&M Foundation · Prime Weber Shandwick, Stockholm · Sweden

Bronze:

  • From Pushing Paper to Pulling On Heart Strings · Pergraphica · True, London · UK

Channel integration category (new)

Silver:

  • The Postcard of Saudi Arabia to the World · Royal Commission for AIUla · Leo Burnett, Riyadh · Saudi Arabia

Bronze:

  • Feel Out Loud · Kids Help Phone · McCann, Toronto · Canada

Channel Pioneer category (new)

Silver:

  • Phone It In · Skinny · Colenso BBDO, Auckland · New Zealand

Bronze:

  • Don’t Sleep On It · IKEA · Leo Burnett, Riyadh · Saudi Arabia

Cultural Impact category

Silver: 

  • The Missing Chapter · Whisper · EssenceMediacom, Mumbai / Leo Burnett, Gurgaon · India

Bronze:

  • The Micropedia of Microaggressions · BBPA / TMU Diversity Institute / Canadian Congress on Inclusive Diversity and Workplace Equity / Pride at Work Canada · Zulu Alpha Kilo, Toronto · Canada
  • Female Arabic · Twitter · VMLY&R, Dubai · United Arab Emirates

Customer Experience category 

Silver:

  • Uncharted Playgrounds · BRP · Touché!, Montreal · Canada

Bronze:

  • Chiaki’s Journey · Acura · MullenLowe, Los Angeles · USA

Instant Impact category

Silver:

  • Lunchabuild this! · Lunchables · Starcom, Chicago / Goodby Silverstein & Partners, San Francisco · USA
  • Lost the Pot · Pot Noodle · Oliver / U-Studio, London · UK

Bronze:

  • Interface Interruption · TUBI · Mischief @ No Fixed Address, New York · USA
  • Beernaments · Miller Lite · Alma DDB, Miami · USA
  • French Toast Guy · Wendy’s Canada · McCann, Toronto · Canada
  • Tramontina The Trophy Grill · Tramontina · Wunderman Thompson, São Paulo · Brazil

Long-term Growth category

Silver:

  • Long Term Growth Done Proper · Yorkshire Tea · Lucky Generals, London · UK

Bronze:

  • Kevin Versus John · How a Humble Carrot Usurped a National Treasure to Win the UK’s Christmas Ad Crown · Aldi UK · McCann, Manchester · UK

Partnerships & Sponsorships category

Silver:

  • Müller Rice x Declan Rice · It Just Made Sense · Müller · VCCP, London · UK

Bronze:

  • Indie Eats · Grab · Grab, Pasig · The Philippines
  • Superstar Ravi · Adidas · Havas Middle East, Dubai / Red Havas Middle East, Dubai · UAE

Path-to-Purchase category

Silver:

  • Sky Glass - Planning Fast & Slow · Sky Glass · EssenseMediacom, London · UK

Use of Data category

Silver:

  • Oppression Offset · Civil Rights Defenders · Prime Weber Shandwick, Stockholm · Sweden

Bronze:

  • Wall Street Balls · Testicular Cancer Society · FP7 McCann, Dubai / McCann Health, Dubai · UAE

The Silver and Bronze winners were revealed today during the WARC Effectiveness Show part one, available to view here. The Gold and Grand Prix winners will be announced at the WARC Effectiveness Show part two, broadcast online from Cannes Lions at 09:30 CET, Monday 19 June.