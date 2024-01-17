Should brands have a view on Gaza? | WARC | The Feed
Should brands have a view on Gaza?
Ben & Jerry’s, the Unilever-owned ice cream brand, recently called publicly for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza – an unusual step since most large businesses appear to date to have avoided taking sides in a complex and divisive issue.
“Peace is a core value of Ben & Jerry’s,” Anuradha Mittal, the chair of the independent board of Ben & Jerry’s, told the Financial Times. “From Iraq to Ukraine [the company] has consistently stood up for these principles. Today is no different as we call for peace and a permanent and immediate ceasefire.”
The background
- Ben & Jerry’s decision follows protests in many cities against Israel’s actions in Gaza. “It is stunning that millions are marching around the world but the corporate world has been silent,” Mittal said.
- Being silent hasn’t helped western QSR brands like Starbucks and McDonald’s, which were early targets of consumer boycotts in some Arab and Muslim countries, including Egypt and Malaysia, following social media claims about their political stance. McDonald’s recently acknowledged a “meaningful” hit to business which it blamed on misinformation.
- Consumer (mis)perceptions also extend to brand advertising: before Christmas, for example, clothing retailer Zara was forced to pull a campaign that featured photographs which activists said resembled images from Israel’s invasion of Gaza.
The boycott threat
- As the fallout spreads from Hamas’s October 7 attack, it’s clear that, if they haven’t already, companies and brands operating in the region need to have crisis management plans in place to respond swiftly to social-media driven activism.
- Palestinian organisations such as BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions), taking their inspiration from anti-apartheid campaigners, have called for targeted consumer boycotts of some major brands.
- The existence of digital products like the NoThanks app (which scans barcodes and compares the products with a boycott list) is making it easier than ever for consumers to avoid certain brands.
Ben & Jerry’s response in context
This isn’t the first time senior leadership at Ben & Jerry’s has taken a stance on affairs in the Middle East.
- Back in 2021, the brand attempted to halt the sale of its products in Occupied Palestinian Territory.
- At one point it even took legal action against its parent company, which had moved to sell its interests in the brand in Israel to a local licensee.
- Then, as now, Ben & Jerry’s said its stance was dictated by the values of the business.
Sourced from Financial Times, Al Jazeera, Reuters, BBC, BDS
