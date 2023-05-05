Short-termism hurts Canadian brands | WARC | The Feed

Brand growth Long-term vs short-term effectiveness Canada

An emphasis on short-term campaigns is limiting the ability of many Canadian brands to maximise their return on investment, according to a study of over 100 entries to the Effie Canada awards.

Why it matters

It has been proven that a focus on brand-building is the best way to achieve long-term sales growth. Marketers, however, tend to reflexively focus on short-term sales activation during unpredictable economic times. Those who maintain or increase their brand-building activity, however, will be better positioned for the recovery.