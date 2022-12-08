Shiseido innovates in consumer engagement | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Shiseido innovates in consumer engagement
08 December 2022
Marketing to youth Luxury toiletries & cosmetics

With the consumer journey constantly facing disruption, Shiseido is always testing and expanding the use of new channels in order to keep up – an example that other brands can emulate to transform consumer relationships. 

Why it matters

To build loyalty among younger and increasingly sophisticated next-generation customers, brands must continually innovate their consumer engagement efforts to connect with and unify them.

Takeaways

