Shimano targets sustainable demand as bike industry recovers | WARC | The Feed

Shimano targets sustainable demand as bike industry recovers
Shimano, the bicycle component giant, is looking to Southeast Asia and Latin America for growth and adapting its product mix following an instructive pandemic boom and a high-inflation-era slump in Europe and North America – here’s what marketers can learn from the last four years.
Why Shimano (and bikes) matter
There’s a good chance that if you own a bike, there’s some form of Shimano component on it – the manufacturer has a roughly 85% share of the bicycle component market – and without components there’s not much fun or value to be found from the tubes of a frame, fork, and bars. As such, it is considered a bellwether for the whole bike industry.
Marketing a sport in new markets
Speaking to Nikkei, CEO and chair Yozo Shimano explains that demand has been increasing in Asia and Latin America, with consumers keen on the mid-range components that its newly refurbished Singapore plant helps to produce.
The trend tracks the development in markets like Vietnam, where a growing middle class is beginning to see cycling as a sport as well as a means of transportation. This, however, requires marketing sport cycling culture: Shimano is beginning to do this through the creation of bike race events in focus territories and even a museum in Singapore.
Dominance in decline
With such dramatic dominance, Shimano plays at all levels of the bicycle market.
But this isn’t necessarily a great arena to be playing in, given the bike industry’s terrible post-pandemic slump, which affected Shimano to the tune of a 24% drop in year-on-year revenue in 2023, along with an even steeper drop in profits (albeit from record highs in 2021 and 2022).
“Although the booming popularity of bicycles cooled down,” the company wrote in its full year earnings release, “interest in bicycles continued to be high as a long-term trend. On the other hand, market inventories generally remained high, despite ongoing supply and demand adjustments.”
The ‘new golf’ and echo chambers
Cycling is in many ways the new golf – especially in media circles – but over the pandemic the industry largely overplayed its hand based on the erroneous hope that lockdown-era demand in the largest bike markets of Europe and North America would continue.
The story of the industry, through big players like Shimano, is one of a return to sustainability by targeting sustainable demand. Many brands and retailers, however, didn’t make it: upstarts like Van Moof folded, and retailer Wiggle went into administration.
What happened to the bike industry? A story in four parts
- When lockdowns hit in 2020, one of the few things that you were allowed to do in most countries around the world was to ride a bike.
- As such, huge numbers of people – many of whom were working from home and flush with disposable income – turned to bike shops to acquire new bikes which rapidly grew in price as demand for bikes and components fast outstripped supply. Spending, it is now known, grew in the US by 620% between 2020 and 2023.
- Licking their lips, manufacturers and some brands and distributors – according to dealers speaking to the Escape Collective podcast – were asked to put in big orders on the assumption that high demand was here to stay.
- When demand inevitably fell away once most of the addressable market had acquired a bike, all levels of the supply chain were left with more inventory than they could possibly sell. Then came inflation, which has further diminished demand for bicycles, especially at the middle and high end.
Lessons in failure
The story of the bike industry’s pandemic-era boom and bust has yielded some critical lessons beyond the inward-looking world of cycling:
- Grow from the core, not the high end: The bike industry can sometimes get lost in the frothiness of new tech as driven by the pro Peloton (think the $14,000 machines you see on the Tour de France), but sustainable growth requires a much more FMCG-style approach of bringing in light buyers rather than intensifying spend from existing buyers.
- First-party data: Bicycles are typically bought in dealerships, but many brand sales reps are paid for getting bikes onto shop floors. The industry could learn from other durable hardware industries in which warranty schemes help brands to track demand.
- Distinguishing trends from fads: Brands and manufacturers need to become more sophisticated in their engagement with trend mapping and analysis in order to have better signals around which to make investment cases. Much of the industry was flying blind in a crisis – it should be better prepared to keep its cool in the next major event.
Sourced from Nikkei, Cycling News, Bicycling Magazine, Shimano, Escape Collective
