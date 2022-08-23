Home The Feed
23 August 2022
Shifting perspectives on influencer marketing across the funnel
Influencers, KOLs Brand trust

Aligning marketers and influencers – new research co-authored by WARC and impact.com – offers an analysis of influencer marketing, exploring how both sides agree and disagree in their perspectives on how to create truly effective partnerships.

Why it matters

Changes in technology, consumer behaviour and online shopping – mainly brought about by the pandemic – have had a nuanced impact on the buyer journey. The marketing funnel has changed as consumers are adapting how they discover brands and how they decide what to buy. It’s here that the trust, authenticity and engagement with consumers which influencers can offer, provide a wealth of opportunity for brands. Based on a survey of more than 400 marketers and 400 influencers, this white paper reveals differing perceptions about influencer marketing and show routes to alignment for more prosperous partnerships.

Takeaways

  • Increasing marketing spend, social media trends, cultural shifts, and industry innovation are all creating new opportunities within influencer marketing.
  • Content creators offer authentic relationships allowing deeper connections with customers, while outside agencies provide coordination and measurement, and safeguard brand fit.
  • The trust and positive emotional response that influencers deliver has been linked to purchase intent. and this complements performance-based tactics with brand engagement higher up the funnel.
  • Influencer remuneration should be aligned with the brand’s business outcomes. The dissonance between marketer focus on outcomes and influencer focus on authentic content can be resolved by better bringing the two parties together on measurement.

The big idea

Marketers and influencers both align and differ in what makes a successful partnership. When done right, influencer marketing can play to the advantage of the brand, the influencer and, crucially, the consumer as they enjoy the benefits of greater trust and reassurance within their buyer’s journey. Therefore, the marketer-influencer relationship is one where it is well worth seeking alignment and enlightenment.

Read the report in  full here

