Selecting a best-in-class data clean room | WARC | The Feed

21 February 2023
Selecting a best-in-class data clean room
Data clean rooms are not a new concept but have been gaining popularity in-market as brands look to accelerate ROI, improve measurement and find alternatives to third-party cookies.
According to Vihan Sharma, EVP - Global Sales, LiveRamp, clean room solutions that are able to provide value and seamless access to data, while maintaining a focus on regulatory compliance, are vital.
Why it matters
