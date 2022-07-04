Home The Feed
Secondhand packaging and the art of delivering brand image with sustainability
04 July 2022
Secondhand packaging and the art of delivering brand image with sustainability
Sustainability Packaging

As more and more consumers embrace the goals of sustainability, the move towards sustainable packaging – in particular the use of secondhand packaging – is a very visible initiative that can enhance a brand’s image.

Why it matters

To drive consumer brand preference, companies can showcase their social commitment to the environment in an authentic manner with sustainable packaging, which is one of the most tangible signs that a business is making a serious effort to go green.

Takeaways

Get a demo Sign in