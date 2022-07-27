Home The Feed
27 July 2022
Second Ad Net Zero conference set for November
Net zero

Ad Net Zero, the advertising industry’s initiative to reach net zero from ad operations by the end of 2030 and harness the power of advertising to drive sustainable behaviour change, will hold its second Global Summit on 9 & 10 November. 

The Summit will be broadcast live from Park Village in London to an international audience. Ad Net Zero supporters can also attend in person.

The programme will include updates on carbon measurement for all aspects of ad operations, a new certification standard, updated training for advertising professionals, a review of the latest rules and regulations around environmental claims, inspirational case studies and thought leadership to challenge and encourage change.

The summit will also celebrate the first winners of the Ad Net Zero Awards which are announced in early November. These awards have been launched in partnership with Campaign to celebrate the advertising industry’s best work in helping to build a net zero economy. The awards are inclusive of everyone from advertisers to production companies and recognise work from insight and inception to execution and impact.

More information about access, location and speakers is coming soon. You can register your interest here.

Sourced from Advertising Association 