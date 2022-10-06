Influencers, KOLs Virtual & augmented reality Asia (general region)

The media landscape in Southeast Asia differs from the wider APAC region in that it’s people-powered – a nuance that has many implications for brands, say two UM strategists.



Why it matters

As the empowerment of people through technology drives Southeast Asia’s media landscape, emerging trends like a redefined prime time and the rise of influencers require brands to look at how people navigate platforms in order to minimise the threat of negative information.

Takeaways