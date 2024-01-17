SEA’s luxury alcohol scene shifts from global appeal to locally made | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
SEA’s luxury alcohol scene shifts from global appeal to locally made
17 January 2024
From Vietnamese gin to Filipino rum, Southeast Asia’s spirits brands are embracing culture, craftsmanship and heritage to create unique stories and reshape the super-premium alcohol market. 

Why locally made matters

The region’s spirits industry is an opportunity for those that can capitalise on its authenticity, exclusivity and substantial business potential. Infused with localised luxury, brands should look beyond just the product to the whole narrative to showcase untold stories, master their craft and create experiences that reconnect people with their heritage.

Takeaways
  • Use locally sourced ingredients to offer culturally authentic stories and immersive experiences that will resonate locally...

