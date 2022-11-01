SEA’s creative diversity: talk to millions who don't talk like you | WARC | The Feed

Diversity & portrayal in advertising Localisation of international work Asia (general region)

With a population of nearly 700 million, Southeast Asia’s diversity means brand campaigns have to speak the local language, say Goodstuph’s Jeremy Chia and Fajar Kurnia, who explain how to be successful in multicultural marketing.

Why it matters

It's not hard to speak to Southeast Asians; brands can start by speaking to some in the region by tapping into interests, tribes, communities of like-minded people, or partner with one another to have a halo effect on other audiences.

Takeaways