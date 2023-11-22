Search gets platform specific | WARC | The Feed
Search gets platform specific
Google, long a dominant force in search, is coming under mounting pressure from other platforms as consumer search behaviour changes, according to a new study.
Rise at Seven, the “search-first” creative agency, looked into over 5,000 keywords across a variety of industries to discover where consumers are searching for specific terms and phrases across Google, YouTube and TikTok.
Why search matters
People are increasingly likely to use certain platforms for certain types of search. Google dominates in “near me” and “what’s on” searches and YouTube is preferred for video tutorials, but TikTok is becoming popular for “how to” videos and money advice.
At the same time, the actual search terms used can reveal the intent of the users, whether it’s simply informational or more commercial in nature. Marketers need to factor these behaviours into their search marketing strategies.
Takeaways
- Searches for cars and automotive queries are now bigger on TikTok than on Google.
- But YouTube remains a key part of the car buying journey, as hundreds of millions search on there monthly (more than TikTok and Google).
- 73% of the higher volume keywords on TikTok are informational, which could suggest TikTok is stealing informational search from Google.
- 21% of the keywords searched for more on TikTok than Google are commercial.
- Of those 21%, the search volumes were found to have 10X more search volume on Tiktok than Google.
- There are 503% more searches on TikTok than Google for fashion-related terms.
- Gaming is one of the biggest industries where search volumes are higher on TikTok than Google.
Key quote
“We believe attention and discoverability is the most valuable digital commodity right now. As a result, marketers need to consider the full user search journey and no longer just think about Google” – Rise at Seven.
Sourced from Rise at Seven
