SEA platforms and channels: An underexploited opportunity for growth | WARC | The Feed

When it comes to multicultural marketing in Southeast Asia, Mindshare’s Helen McRae says there is an underutilisation of local or regional platforms and channels to drive growth at scale.

Why it matters

Marketing strategies should be localised by utilising more homegrown platforms and channels, providing a unique incubator for marketers to create more fluid consumer journeys across the funnel.

Takeaways