SEA platforms and channels: An underexploited opportunity for growth | WARC | The Feed

SEA platforms and channels: An underexploited opportunity for growth
02 November 2022
Diversity & portrayal in advertising Managing across markets Asia (general region)

When it comes to multicultural marketing in Southeast Asia, Mindshare’s Helen McRae says there is an underutilisation of local or regional platforms and channels to drive growth at scale.

Why it matters

Marketing strategies should be localised by utilising more homegrown platforms and channels, providing a unique incubator for marketers to create more fluid consumer journeys across the funnel.

Takeaways

