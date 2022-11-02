SEA platforms and channels: An underexploited opportunity for growth | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
02 November 2022
SEA platforms and channels: An underexploited opportunity for growth
Diversity & portrayal in advertising Managing across markets Asia (general region)
When it comes to multicultural marketing in Southeast Asia, Mindshare’s Helen McRae says there is an underutilisation of local or regional platforms and channels to drive growth at scale.
Why it matters
Marketing strategies should be localised by utilising more homegrown platforms and channels, providing a unique incubator for marketers to create more fluid consumer journeys across the funnel.
Takeaways
