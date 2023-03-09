SEA e-commerce to thrive on digital and circular fashion | WARC | The Feed
SEA e-commerce to thrive on digital and circular fashion
Southeast Asia’s e-commerce sector remains optimistic even amid economic uncertainties and an increasingly dimming global economy, according to a new *report about the retail landscape.
Why it matters
Despite an impending recession, consumer interests have revived, with cashless payment options rapidly gaining momentum. Over 100 million newly connected Southeast Asian shoppers have come online since the start of the pandemic and are set to propel the region’s e-commerce sector forward.
Key insights
- SEA consumers are emerging from the pandemic and returning to in-store shopping and travelling internationally, says a new report from leading online retailer Zalora.
- Despite consumers cutting back on discretionary spending amid inflation, the region’s e-commerce scene is still a bright spot.
- Resilient categories show year-on-year growth amid global uncertainties, such as travel essentials and shopping festivals.
- This can be attributed to SEA consumers, even those in remote and rural areas, being more digitally connected.
- Buy now pay later will power more e-commerce transactions with its flexibility and interest-free monthly payments.
- Sustainable fashion and the resale market will continue to grow, led by millennials and Gen Z.
The big idea
“The nascent Southeast Asian e-commerce landscape is undergoing a significant digital transformation. Even as we brace for the potentially volatile climate ahead, it has become increasingly important for brands and retailers to connect with consumers in the right way” – Gunjan Soni, CEO, Zalora Group.
*Zalora's Southeast Asia Trender Report 2022 draws on data by GFG and includes intel from 60 million monthly visits, complemented by insights driven by Google and other partners.
