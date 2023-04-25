SEA battles with mental health stigma despite rising awareness | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
SEA battles with mental health stigma despite rising awareness
Health & well-being Asia (general region) Strategy
Mental health stigma continues to be a significant challenge for Southeast Asians, with less than a third (30%) comfortable talking about their mental health.
Using new consumer data*, Spotlight SEA explores changing notions of wellbeing in Asia as an outlet for alleviating consumer anxiety and how it’s becoming an emerging source of cultural value for brands.
Takeaways
- Post-pandemic, nearly two-thirds (65%) of Asians believe mental health will be one of the most critical issues in the coming year.
- Half of employees in SEA say they are more likely to prioritise health and wellbeing over work compared to pre-Covid.
- Brands must take a nuanced approach and consider the cultural context to understand the biggest concerns on consumers’ minds.
*Consumer data comes from ongoing surveys of Southeast Asian internet users, provided by GWI and supported by knowledge and opinion from industry experts, published as a Spotlight infographic.
