Creativity & effectiveness Asia (general region) Strategy

Southeast Asian ads chosen for their creative effectiveness had two things in common – they had a focus on driving short-term sales as well as the power to assess the potential of the ad to contribute to future brand equity.

Why it matters

Southeast Asian ads in 2022 were able to connect with target audiences because they generally displayed the four dynamic themes of vibrant escapism (demonstrated by Lego's 'Everchanging Play' from Indonesia), sensory experience, simplicity and authentic inclusions.

Takeaways