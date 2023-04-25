Scenario planning is becoming crucial for marketers | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Scenario planning is becoming crucial for marketers
25 April 2023
Marketing in a recession Account planning, strategic planning Strategy

As uncertainty prevails, planning for a number of potential future scenarios is increasingly becoming best practice for brands.

Scenario planning is the idea of not planning for just the one and most likely future to unfold – but being ready for a set of two, three or more potential future scenarios.

Why it matters

