Scenario planning is becoming crucial for marketers | WARC | The Feed
25 April 2023
Scenario planning is becoming crucial for marketers
Marketing in a recession Account planning, strategic planning Strategy
As uncertainty prevails, planning for a number of potential future scenarios is increasingly becoming best practice for brands.
Scenario planning is the idea of not planning for just the one and most likely future to unfold – but being ready for a set of two, three or more potential future scenarios.
Why it matters
