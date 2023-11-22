Sanofi claims a win-win on reducing media emissions | WARC | The Feed

Sanofi is using a ‘measure, reduce, offset’ approach to media carbon and has made rapid progress in a short time, reporting reduced emissions and greater efficiencies.
Why reducing media emissions matters
The scale of the challenge for media is huge: advertising is adding 32% to the carbon footprint of an average consumer, according to Sanofi. Reducing emissions at the production stage is only part of what brands have to do.
Takeaways
- Optimising digital advertising towards high performance/low carbon sites while cutting low performance/high carbon sites can reduce carbon footprint by 20%.
- Eliminating MFA websites can reduce emissions by more...