Sanofi claims a win-win on reducing media emissions | WARC | The Feed

Sanofi claims a win-win on reducing media emissions
22 November 2023
Net zero Pharma & healthcare (general) Digital media planning & buying

Sanofi is using a ‘measure, reduce, offset’ approach to media carbon and has made rapid progress in a short time, reporting reduced emissions and greater efficiencies.

Why reducing media emissions matters

The scale of the challenge for media is huge: advertising is adding 32% to the carbon footprint of an average consumer, according to Sanofi. Reducing emissions at the production stage is only part of what brands have to do.

Takeaways
  • Optimising digital advertising towards high performance/low carbon sites while cutting low performance/high carbon sites can reduce carbon footprint by 20%.
  • Eliminating MFA websites can reduce emissions by more...

