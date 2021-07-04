Samsung tops TV brands in Singapore: report | WARC | The Feed

Audiovisual products Search marketing Singapore

The Samsung brand has the greatest average share of voice in Singapore among manufacturers of TV sets, according to Edge by Ascential’s Share of Search Report on “Most popular Television search terms”.

The details

Over a month, from Jan 19 to Feb 18, 2021, Samsung extended its share of voice to over 50% for the popular search term “TV” on retail sites Courts.com.sg and Lazada.sg. But Xiaomi topped Lazada with a 26.8% share – ahead of Samsung and LG, while Philips and AOC also had noticeably a greater presence.



Why it matters