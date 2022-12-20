Salesforce pivots as B2B buyer pressures emerge | WARC | The Feed
Salesforce pivots as B2B buyer pressures emerge
B2B buyers in charge of major procurement projects are under new pressures due to the ongoing economic crunch, and brands need to be able to respond accordingly, says a senior Salesforce executive.
Why it matters
With recession looming in several major markets, many companies are looking to minimize costs and ensure maximum efficiency per dollar spent. For B2B brands, this means they must react to longer sales cycles and new pressures on buyers with relevant marketing messaging and portfolio management strategies.
New pressures emerge
As the ongoing economic crunch impacts businesses around the world, B2B sales cycles are extending, requiring a new marketing approach from B2B brands. With economic headwinds impacting many of its key markets, Salesforce is pivoting its marketing communications to respond to new buyer priorities and longer sales cycles.
“We really felt this pressure from our customers: deep inspection on every transaction that we are trying to get done with them, compression in the deal size … Our largest deals [were] getting smaller and [there were] multiple layers of approvals, which was unique to us,” said Brian Millham, president and COO of Salesforce, at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference.
How Salesforce is responding
- Sales cycles are becoming longer, with more approvals required than in better economic times. This requires B2B brands such as Salesforce to boost their pipeline volume in order to meet targets, in case expected deals take longer than expected or fail to materialize.
- Clearly demonstrating value for money and efficiency in its product marketing, and pivoting its own sales enablement processes accordingly.
- Pushing portfolio-based approaches and bundling various products to drive growth when deals may be reducing in size.
