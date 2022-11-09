Roblox ads will sink or swim on experience | WARC | The Feed
Roblox ads will sink or swim on experience
Brands are understandably excited by the prospect of advertising on Roblox – it helps them to engage with hard-to-reach Gen Z audiences, and appears to bring the much-vaunted prospect of metaverse marketing one step closer to reality – but poor-quality ads may compromise the experience that makes Roblox so popular in the first place.
Getting ready for portals
Roblox’s immersive ad formats are known as “portals”. These whisk users away to immersive experiences – such as Vans World, NIKELAND, or Spotify Island – that already exist today. These 3D ads will be easily identifiable, and will be native on the platform.
Big-name brands are also looking at how best to sell more products for children using Roblox. Walmart recently announced ambitious plans to enter the metaverse, with two experiences planned for Roblox: Walmart Land and Universe of Play. Inside these virtual lobbies are a variety of minigames and experiences, including a Ferris wheel and an “interactive piano walkway,” many of which direct players towards certain brands.
Why it matters
Roblox currently derives most of its revenue from its 52 million users making in-app purchases using the virtual currency Robux. After early successes with brands including Warner Bros and Vans, investors predict Roblox could earn up to $1.75bn in incremental revenue from advertising.
