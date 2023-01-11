Rising digital costs shift measurement priorities | WARC | The Feed
Rising digital costs shift measurement priorities
Agencies estimate that the cost of running campaigns across digital media channels will rise by over a quarter in 2023, and their campaign measurement priorities are shifting accordingly, with cost-per-order now one of their top metrics alongside ROAS.
That’s according to a study* by commerce media company Criteo. It found that media agency professionals across Europe and the US are confident growth is possible over the next year if key changes are made to the digital channel mix.
By the numbers
- 92% of all respondents (88% in the UK) agree their clients should be exploring new digital channels in 2023, such as retail media, connected TV (CTV), audio and metaverse.
- 64% of all respondents believe newer channels like retail media will deliver greater ROI than search or social.
- Costs are expected to rise highest on CTV, prompting 51% of respondents to express concerns that smaller brands will continue to be priced out.
- Cost-per-order is now the top metric among agency professionals (29%), alongside overall return on ad spend or ROAS (29%).
Key quote
“What’s clear is that new and emerging media channels are leaning into first-party data and are beginning to work together to deliver relevant advertising across the buying journey” – Brian Gleason, Chief Revenue Officer at Criteo.
*Criteo’s ‘The Advertiser’s Guide to New and Emerging Channels in 2023’ is based on a study of over 800 senior media agency professionals across Europe and the US.
Sourced from Criteo
