Rising clutter affects attention in Australian sport | WARC | The Feed

The obsession with reach over relevance is contributing to the volume of clutter that is impacting the state of attention in Australian sport.

A heat map of a 2023 National Rugby League game [above] demonstrates that sports fans do not actually care about seeing a brand’s logo, with brand recall in sponsorship at an all-time low of just 29% .

Why attention matters

The desire to measure sport sponsorship against other traditional media channels has created awareness-led logo placements instead of effective brand integrations and the increasing clutter reduces the effectiveness of sponsorships.

