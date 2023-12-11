Rising clutter affects attention in Australian sport | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Rising clutter affects attention in Australian sport
11 December 2023
Sports Sports sponsorship Australia

The obsession with reach over relevance is contributing to the volume of clutter that is impacting the state of attention in Australian sport. 

A heat map of a 2023 National Rugby League game [above] demonstrates that sports fans do not actually care about seeing a brand’s logo, with brand recall in sponsorship at an all-time low of just 29% .

Why attention matters

The desire to measure sport sponsorship against other traditional media channels has created awareness-led logo placements instead of effective brand integrations and the increasing clutter reduces the effectiveness of sponsorships.

Takeaways
