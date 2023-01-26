‘Right reach’ may be a better predictor of business outcomes | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
‘Right reach’ may be a better predictor of business outcomes
26 January 2023
Reach and frequency, recency Strategy

Media fragmentation is eroding the tried-and-tested link between campaign reach and business impact, research finds, indicating that brands might benefit from taking a broader view of what defines ‘right reach’.

Focusing on media quality

To calculate ‘right reach’, Zenith UK – an arm of Publicis Media agency – set out three key definitions of media quality incorporating attention, persistence and contextual relevance:

