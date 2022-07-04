Home The Feed
Right product, right time: Ugg goes viral on TikTok
04 July 2022
Right product, right time: Ugg goes viral on TikTok
WOM, Viral campaigns

With the creator economy booming on the platforms that matter to Gen Z, more brands are looking to create a ‘viral moment’ or – even better – be part of an organic one.

According to Carole Diarra, Global VP Marketing at apparel brand Ugg, the alchemy of a viral moment is born from clearly communicating the brand’s values, being relevant with the right product at the right time … and a big dose of luck.

Why it matters

Organic viral moments on TikTok, Snapchat or Instagram are like gold dust for brands looking to connect with Gen Z consumers, who are immersed in social platforms but more cynical about direct advertising.

Right product, right time

“It’s [about] leaning into our consumers and our community of people that love the brand, and really being able to showcase the creativity that comes with the confidence of wearing Ugg,” Diarra said at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

“There’s many ways to style the product and to enjoy the product. We saw this during COVID on TikTok. We introduced these fluffy slippers called ‘Fluff Yeah’. The pair of slippers became huge on TikTok and a cultural phenomenon,” she explained.

“People were at home and they wanted a way to express their creativity. They wanted a way to show that even though they’re on lockdown, they still have flavour … organically, we just saw so much interest and resurgence,” Diarra said.

Putting the product at the heart of a TikTok trend

The viral Ugg slippers helped to drive the ‘two mile’ trend on Tiktok, i.e., comfortable but fun fashion for trips within a two-mile radius of your house during COVID, Diarra explained.

“You want to be casual, you want to be comfortable. But you also want to look interesting enough for people to pay attention. The fact that we have products that you can easily flow from inside to outside really created a huge resurgence of brand and product interest.”